Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Kill Over 100, Sparking UN Condemnation

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have resulted in over 100 fatalities and hundreds of injuries, according to the Lebanese health ministry. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has condemned the attacks, describing the situation as 'horrific' and urging international intervention. The conflict, which began with Hezbollah rocket fire, has displaced over a million people and raised concerns about potential Israeli occupation.

The Lebanese health ministry reports over 100 fatalities and hundreds wounded due to Israel i strikes in Lebanon . Volker Turk, the United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights , has strongly condemned the attacks, labeling the scale of the killing and destruction as 'horrific.' He emphasized the urgency for the international community to intervene and alleviate the unfolding 'nightmare.

' The strikes, which occurred on Wednesday, have resulted in mass casualties, overwhelming hospitals, and leaving scenes of devastation. A UN Human Rights team on-site in Beirut witnessed the grim aftermath of a strike, including several fatalities amidst the rubble. Turk highlighted the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law, particularly the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, stressing the non-negotiable principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution in armed conflict. He added that the attacks defied belief, given that the attacks happened hours after agreeing to a ceasefire with Iran. The agreement placed enormous pressure on a fragile peace, which is so desperately needed by civilians. \The conflict intensified after Tehran-backed militant group Hezbollah initiated rocket fire into Israel on March 2, in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, drawing Lebanon into the broader Middle East war. Israel responded with ground invasions in the south of Lebanon and continued airstrikes. More than a million people in Lebanon have been displaced due to the ongoing conflict. Israeli officials have made statements that indicate a potential intention to occupy or annex parts of southern Lebanon, raising serious concerns. These actions, Turk stated, are deeply troubling and necessitate immediate action from the international community. The High Commissioner expressed that efforts to achieve lasting peace in the wider region would be futile as long as the Lebanese people continue to endure attacks, displacement, and fear. He urged the world to prioritize ending the suffering of the Lebanese population.\Hezbollah has been firing rockets at Israel. The recent escalation has caused severe damage to civilian infrastructure and resulted in substantial loss of life and widespread injuries. Hospitals struggle to provide adequate care due to the overwhelming number of casualties. Rescue efforts continue amid challenging conditions, including the risk of further strikes. Humanitarian organizations are struggling to provide aid and assistance to the displaced population, who face severe shortages of basic necessities. The situation is further complicated by the collapse of essential services and the overall instability caused by the conflict. The international community is urged to provide humanitarian aid to Lebanon, support mediation efforts and bring a sustainable resolution to the conflict. The UN is working to ensure that international humanitarian laws are followed to protect civilians during armed conflicts. The situation in Lebanon is critical, and requires an immediate and coordinated global response to alleviate the humanitarian crisis and promote peace in the region





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