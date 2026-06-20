Israeli Strikes in Southern Lebanon Kill Five Despite Ceasefire Agreement with Hezbollah

At least five people were killed in Israeli airstrikes and drone attacks in southern Lebanon on Saturday, June 20, Lebanese state media reported, despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah that was set to begin the previous day. The strikes targeted the Nabatieh area, destroying residential buildings and homes, and artillery shelled the city before dawn.

Smoke billowing from southern Lebanon following an Israel i strike, visible from Nabatieh on June 19, 2026. (File photo: Reuters) Add CNA as a trusted source to help Google better understand and surface our content in search results.

DUBAI: On Saturday, June 20, Israeli airstrikes and drone attacks in southern Lebanon resulted in at least five fatalities, as reported by Lebanese state media. This occurred just hours after the state news agency NNA detailed that Israeli warplanes and drones conducted a series of strikes across the Nabatieh area overnight and into Saturday morning, leading to the destruction of residential buildings and homes.

Additionally, Israeli artillery shelled Nabatieh and its outskirts before dawn. The developments came despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah on Friday, following an escalation in hostilities in Lebanon, according to a United States official. A senior Israeli official and two Hezbollah sources confirmed the agreement to Reuters. The US official stated that the truce was scheduled to begin at 4 pm local time (1 pm GMT) on Friday.

However, the reported attacks on Saturday suggest a potential violation of the ceasefire. The situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of breaches. The United States and other international actors are likely monitoring the situation closely to ensure compliance with the truce and prevent further escalation. The destruction of civilian infrastructure and loss of life underscore the fragility of the ceasefire and the ongoing risks to civilians in the region.

The international community has called for restraint and a lasting cessation of hostilities. The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has a long history, and recent weeks saw heightened tensions with cross-border fire. The ceasefire agreement was seen as a critical step to de-escalate, but these reported strikes raise concerns about its durability. The Lebanese government, still reeling from economic crisis and political instability, faces additional strain from the border violence.

The attacks in Nabatieh, a key city in southern Lebanon, highlight the vulnerability of civilian areas. The US official's statement about the ceasefire timing provides a specific benchmark for evaluating alleged violations. Both sides have previously accused each other of ceasefire breaches, and these incidents often lead to retaliatory cycles. The reported death toll of at least five includes civilians, though details are still emerging.

The destruction of residential buildings points to significant material damage and displacement risks. The Israeli military has not yet commented on these specific strikes, but often cites targeting of Hezbollah infrastructure. Hezbollah, for its part, has a history of firing rockets into Israel. The role of mediators, especially the United States, in brokering and monitoring the ceasefire is crucial.

The international response will depend on verification of events and whether the attacks constitute a material breach. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the volatility of Israel-Lebanon border and the potential for rapid escalation even after a truce is announced. The coming hours will be critical in determining whether the ceasefire holds or if the violence resumes in earnest





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