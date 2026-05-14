Israeli-UAE Relations, Iran War, Human Rights Developments in Iran

This news text covers various topics, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the UAE during the Israeli-US war with Iran, the UAE's Abraham Accords with Israel, Iran's criticism of the agreement, Kuwait's detention of four Iranians, the release of prominent Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, and the worsening health of Nobel Peace laureate and activist Narges Mohammadi.

Israel 's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony commemorating Israel 's Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers, or Yom HaZikaron, at the Military Cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem on April 21.

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quietly visited the UAE during the Israeli-US war with Iran, his office said Wednesday (May 13). Netanyahu met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a gathering that 'resulted in a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the UAE', according to the Israeli statement. The UAE's official WAM news agency later posted an article denying 'reports circulating' about a Netanyahu visit.

According to WAM, the country's relations with Israel 'are public and conducted within the framework of the well-known and officially declared Abraham Accords, and are not based on non-transparent or unofficial arrangements'. Israel's announcement came a day after US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee revealed that Israel had sent Iron Dome air-defence weapons and personnel to the UAE. It has been trying to signal to nervous investors that it remains open for business and safe.

Last week, WAM reported that Netanyahu was among the leaders who called the Emirati president to condemn Iranian attacks and express their solidarity with the Gulf federation. It was rare public acknowledgement of direct talks between the countries that normalised relations in the 2020 Abraham Accords and have strengthened their ties during the Iran war. Iran has criticised that agreement and has repeatedly suggested over the years that Israel maintained a military and intelligence presence in the Emirates.

Iran's foreign minister accused Kuwait of attempting to 'sow discord' by detaining four Iranians that the Gulf Arab country accuses of being Revolutionary Guard operatives. In a post Wednesday on X, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi demanded the Iranians' immediate release and said Iran reserved the right to respond. Prominent Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh has been released from prison more than a month after being detained, a rights group and her daughter said Wednesday.

Sotoudeh, who is known for defending activists, opposition politicians and women prosecuted for removing their headscarves, was detained by Iranian intelligence agents at her house in Tehran in April. Her release comes as US President Donald Trump arrived in China for a long-anticipated visit that is expected to touch on the war in Iran. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which closely tracks developments in Iran, said that Sotoudeh was released on bail from Tehran's Evin Prison.

Her daughter, Mehraveh Khandan, posted on social media that Sotoudeh was released on temporary custody. Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency also reported Sotoudeh release. Doctors who examined Nobel Peace laureate and activist Narges Mohammadi more than a week after she collapsed at a prison in Iran said she needs months of treatment, according to her foundation. Mohammadi, 53, was urgently transferred from prison to a hospital in northwestern Iran on May 1 after she fell unconscious.

She was released on bail nearly 10 days later and transferred to a hospital in Tehran where her specialists examined her. The doctors said her vascular disease has worsened since she was last checked in 2024 and recommended eight months of treatment. She was awarded the Nobel in 2023 while in prison and has been jailed repeatedly throughout her career. Her latest imprisonment began in December when she was arrested in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad





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Israel UAE Abraham Accords Iran War Human Rights Iranian Human Rights Lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh Narges Mohammadi Kuwait Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Iran's Revolutionary Guard Bubiyan Island Chinese Plan Mubarak Al Kabeer Port

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