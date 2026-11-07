Istana Negara says Najib Razak's conditional pardon is clear, all conditions fulfilled

Malaysia's royal palace says the conditional pardon for Najib Razak is clear and unambiguous, and all conditions have been fulfilled after Umno paid his RM50 million fine. The Attorney General's Chambers had sought a temporary deferment of his house arrest pending legal clarification.

KUALA LUMPUR - Istana Negara said today that His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim's order allowing former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest was clear and unambiguous, and that the royal prerogative of pardon must be respected.

Istana Negara Defends Royal Pardon Order

In a statement, the palace said all conditions attached to the conditional pardon had been fulfilled, adding that any attempt to challenge the order would amount to disobeying the King's decree. The statement follows the Attorney General's Chambers' call yesterday for Najib's transfer from Kajang Prison to house arrest to be temporarily deferred pending clarification of legal questions surrounding the royal pardon.

Also read Najib Razak Released From Kajang Prison to Serve Remainder Under House Arrest After Fine Paid

Istana Negara said the Federal Territories Pardons Board had considered Najib's petition on September 18 under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution. The meeting, attended by the Federal Territories minister and the Attorney General, provided its advice to Sultan Ibrahim. The King subsequently decreed that Najib serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest, subject to the payment of a RM50 million (S$15 million) fine.

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The conditional pardon order is clear, explicit and without any ambiguity, and is unrelated to any other cases against him, the palace said, according to a translation of its Malay-language statement. It added that there should be no confusion over the interpretation of the order or prolonged uncertainty surrounding its implementation.

The palace also emphasised that the power of pardon was a royal prerogative under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution, and that its exercise should be respected in accordance with the position of the constitutional monarchy and the principle of the rule of law. Given that all the conditions in the conditional pardon order have been fulfilled, any attempt to challenge the order would amount to disobeying the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, it said.

Political Party Pays Fines For Release

Umno paid Najib's RM50 million fine yesterday, according to his lawyer Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee, who said the Kuala Lumpur High Court had subsequently issued an order allowing Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest. However, the AGC called for the implementation of the order to be temporarily deferred pending clarification of its legal implications.

The AGC said two possible interpretations had arisen: that payment of the fine fulfilled only the financial component of Najib's sentence, leaving his SRC International prison term in force, or that it allowed the entire SRC sentence to be considered completed. It also raised questions about how either interpretation would affect Najib's separate 15-year prison sentence in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

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Attorney General Seeks Legal Clarification

The AGC maintained that its call for a temporary deferment was not intended to challenge or set aside the King's decree, but to ensure that the relevant orders were implemented in accordance with the law. Najib, 73, has been imprisoned since August 2022 following his conviction over the misappropriation of RM42 million belonging to SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

His original 12-year prison sentence was reduced to six years and his RM210 million fine lowered to RM50 million following a royal pardon in 2024. The conditional pardon issued on September 18 allowed him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, subject to the stipulated conditions. Najib is also appealing a separate 15-year prison sentence imposed following his conviction in December 2025 in the main 1MDB corruption case.

That sentence was ordered to begin after the completion of his SRC International prison term, rather than running concurrently with it.