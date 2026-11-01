Istana Open House Highlights Inclusive Hiring and Raises Over $1 Million for EmployWell

The Istana Open House on Nov 1 showcased inclusive hiring for the first time, with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam meeting employers and jobseekers. The EmployWell: Walk for Work 2026 raised over $1 million, while the EmployWell programme has helped more than 2,700 people since 2022.

The Istana Open House on Nov 1 highlighted inclusive hiring for the first time, with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse Jane Ittogi meeting employers and groups supporting jobseekers.

Charity Walk Raises Over 1 Million Dollars

The event, held ahead of Deepavali, also saw the EmployWell: Walk for Work 2026 raise more than $1 million. More than 1,000 participants from over 110 companies took part in the 1.6km charity walk, held for the first time at the Istana. The walk, flagged off earlier in the day by President Tharman, who is also the patron of the Singapore Business Federation Foundation, went through various points around the Istana grounds.

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The funds raised will go towards the foundation community partners and jobseekers, including strengthening partnerships with social service agencies. The community marketplace at the Istana was organised by the SBF Foundation, the social impact arm of SBF. At the event, visitors learnt more about communities in need of help and the employment barriers faced by jobseekers. President Tharman and Jane Ittogi interacted with community organisations and inclusive employers who had set up booths there.

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These included social enterprise Inclus, which helps persons with disabilities gain meaningful employment, and New Hope Community Services, which provides shelter and employment support for the disadvantaged. New Hope worked with two hotels, Novotel Singapore on Stevens and Mercure Singapore on Stevens, to secure employment for disadvantaged individuals.

Hotels Adopt Strength-Based Inclusive Hiring

Leslie Lenus, area director of people and culture at both hotels, said rather than searching for the perfect candidate, the hotels started from what each role requires and matched it to individuals strengths. They also broke roles into clear, manageable tasks, and provided structured onboarding, consistent routines, and regular guidance from supervisors and peers. He added that inclusive hiring does not mean lowering standards, and inclusive hires are held to the same expectations for performance and service.

Yap Su-Yin, the foundation chief executive, said for some individuals, the barriers to employment begin long before they reach the job interview and may continue after they are hired. Jobseekers might be rough sleepers, distressed women facing family challenges, or those recovering from mental health conditions. All these groups could benefit from tailored coaching, skills preparation, confidence-building and support to navigate the job market, she added.

Employers, in turn, may need guidance to redesign roles, adapt workplace practices and support employees as they settle into work. Yap, who is also the federation chief social sustainability officer, said these are areas where collaboration between businesses and community organisations can make a real difference. Yap said the EmployWell programme has helped over 2,700 individuals get employability support since 2022, of whom more than 1,250 managed to secure jobs with over 200 inclusive employers.

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Programme Expansion Targets Mature Workers

SBF intends to scale up the programme to include mature workers, as there is a growing need to support them and create meaningful pathways for continued purpose, employment and contribution. Another first was live narration during the changing of guards ceremony, for visitors to understand the significance of the longstanding military tradition.

The Open House also featured a dedicated reading space by the National Library Board as part of its ReadSG initiative, including a selection of books recommended by the President and Ittogi. Visitors also enjoyed various music, dance and cultural performances, featuring local singer-songwriters Ahmadul Amin and Heema Izzati, and students from Singapore Polytechnic. The Open House is held till 8pm today, with the last entry at 6.30pm.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and migrant domestic workers accompanying families. Other visitors are required to pay an admission fee.