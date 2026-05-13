A viral outbreak of hantavirus, which was discovered on a polar expedition cruise ship, has spread across several European countries. Health officials have confirmed negative results for 17 people being monitored for potential infection and involved shipping company announces quarantine procedures for the remaining crew.

Health officials in Italy and Spain said 17 people being monitored for possible hantavirus infection tested negative. Add CNA as a trusted source to help Google better understand and surface our content in search results.

The countries' health ministries said on Wednesday (May 13) as governments around the globe track the virus to stop it from spreading. On Monday, shipowner Oceanwide Expeditions said, adding that the remaining 25 crew members, along with two medical staff, will follow quarantine procedures set by Dutch authorities upon arrival. from the cluster that broke out on the ship during a polar expedition that departed from Argentina, but it stressed this was nothing like COVID and was not a pandemic.

Hantavirus is primarily spread by rodents but can be transmitted between people in rare cases. Incubation can last about six weeks, and crew, passengers and people in contact with them have been quarantined in several European countries. French Health Minister Stephanie Rist told parliament that some European health ministers were to meet on Wednesday afternoon to share information and better coordinate their response to the virus





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Quarantine Hantavirus Cruise Ship Polar Expedition Health Officials

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