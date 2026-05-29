Italian Authorities Seize Over 200 Million Euros in Assets Linked to Matteo Messina Denaro's Drug Trafficking Network

Italian authorities have seized more than 200 million euros in assets linked to the late mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro's drug trafficking network. The seizures included more than 12 kilograms of gold bars, millions in cash, premium watches, and some 20 luxury properties. As part of the investigation into a decades-long drug-trafficking money trail, authorities arrested three people and ordered the seizure of assets, companies, and financial holdings worth more than 200 million euros. The seizures form part of a broader effort to dismantle the Sicilian Mafia's economic infrastructure and prevent it from rebuilding criminal networks capable of exerting global financial and social influence, including intimidation.

Italian authorities have seized more than 200 million euros in assets linked to the late mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro 's drug trafficking network. The seizures included more than 12 kilograms of gold bars, millions in cash, premium watches, and some 20 luxury properties.

As part of the investigation into a decades-long drug-trafficking money trail, authorities arrested three people and ordered the seizure of assets, companies, and financial holdings worth more than 200 million euros. The seizures form part of a broader effort to dismantle the Sicilian Mafia's economic infrastructure and prevent it from rebuilding criminal networks capable of exerting global financial and social influence, including intimidation





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Mafia Matteo Messina Denaro Drug Trafficking Asset Seizure Investigation Global Financial Influence

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