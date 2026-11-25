A first-ever nationwide study commissioned by the Italian Catholic Church reveals 356 complaints against 123 clergy members facing judicial proceedings for sexual abuse between 2001 and 2021.

The Italian Catholic Church has released its first comprehensive nationwide investigation into the sexual abuse of minors by clergy, marking a significant moment in the institution's historical response to these crimes. Published on November 25, the partial report reveals that between 2001 and 2021, the Church received complaints regarding 356 clergy members accused of such offenses. This data encompasses a total of 385 identified victims who were affected by the actions of these church officials during the two-decade period under review.

Judicial Outcomes and Legal Proceedings

The research indicates that 123 of the accused clergy members were facing formal proceedings before the Italian courts at the time the data was collected. These legal cases resulted in 166 recorded judicial decisions across the country. Of these decisions, 57 led to final prison sentences for the convicted individuals. The study explicitly notes that it did not determine whether certain clergy members received multiple convictions for separate incidents, meaning the actual number of convictions per individual may vary.

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Historical Context and Research Methodology

This investigation was conducted by researchers from the University of Bologna in collaboration with Florence's Innocenti Institute. It stands as the first study of its kind commissioned directly by the Italian Catholic Church to examine nationwide patterns of abuse. This delayed effort follows similar, earlier inquiries conducted in other major European nations, including France, Germany, and Switzerland, which had previously addressed the systemic nature of the issue within their own religious institutions.

Geographic Distribution and Diocese Participation

The scope of the report covers allegations reported across just over half of Italy's 226 dioceses. Participation was not universal, as some dioceses chose not to participate in the study while others reported zero known cases during the specified timeframe. Specifically, 65 dioceses reported no known cases of abuse for the period between 2001 and 2021. This uneven participation highlights the fragmented nature of the data collection and the varying levels of transparency across different local church jurisdictions.

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Leadership Response and Institutional Safety

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who serves as the head of the Italian Bishops' Conference, publicly addressed the findings by characterizing the crimes as an evil that has permeated the Church structure. He stated that it is imperative to name these atrocities and recognize their severity. Zuppi emphasized that understanding the full scope of the phenomenon is essential for the Church to intervene effectively where necessary, ultimately aiming to transform the institution into a genuinely safe place for all individuals.

Future Implications for Clergy Accountability

The publication of this report represents a critical step toward greater accountability within the Italian Catholic hierarchy. By acknowledging the existence of 356 complaints and the judicial involvement of 123 clergy members, the Church is confronting a dark aspect of its recent history. The findings suggest that while progress has been made in documenting these crimes, the challenge of ensuring comprehensive protection and justice for the 385 victims remains a ongoing process for the Italian Bishops' Conference and its affiliated dioceses.