Italian National Sentenced After Trading Genuine Rolex in Failed Fraud Attempt

An Italian man who believed his high-value Rolex GMT Saru was a counterfeit attempted to defraud a Singaporean retailer, only to discover later that the watch was entirely authentic.

A bizarre legal case unfolded in Singapore involving a 24-year-old Italian national, Singh Deepak, who was sentenced to seven months in prison after a failed attempt to defraud a luxury retailer. The incident began when Singh purchased a Rolex GMT Saru—an exceptionally rare timepiece, with only approximately 20 units believed to be in circulation—from an acquaintance for roughly 60,000 Euros, equivalent to approximately 89,800 Singapore dollars.

Shortly after the acquisition, concerns regarding the watch's authenticity began to mount. When Singh visited several local watch boutiques to verify the item, he received ambiguous feedback regarding the serial number, leading him to the mistaken conclusion that he had been swindled by his contact and that the watch was a sophisticated counterfeit. Driven by the belief that he possessed a worthless fake, Singh formulated a scheme to recoup his investment by offloading the timepiece onto a local watch retailer. He proposed a trade rather than a cash sale, successfully exchanging the supposedly counterfeit GMT Saru for three other high-value authentic Rolex watches, including a Submariner, a Daytona, and another GMT model, with a total combined market value exceeding 94,000 Singapore dollars. Singh opted for this barter arrangement in an effort to bypass legal scrutiny and avoid potential tax implications associated with large financial transactions. However, the store director soon became suspicious of the item he had received. Upon closer inspection with a jeweler's loupe, the retailer noted irregularities in the serial number, which appeared to have been altered, leading him to believe he was also in possession of a fake. When he attempted to reach Singh, he found the communication channels closed and promptly notified the authorities. As the investigation deepened, the true irony of the situation came to light. Singh was apprehended at Changi Airport while attempting to flee to Italy, and the seized watch was subjected to a rigorous inspection at an official Rolex Service Centre. Technicians confirmed that despite the appearance of the serial number, the watch was, in fact, entirely authentic, containing only original parts. This realization meant that Singh had inadvertently cheated himself out of a rare, genuine asset by trading it for items of lower value. During his court proceedings, prosecutors noted that while the criminal attempt was unsuccessful and resulted in no actual monetary loss to the retailer, the intent to deceive was clear. His defense team argued for leniency, citing his lack of a prior criminal record and the unsophisticated nature of the failed transaction. Nevertheless, the court upheld the seven-month custodial sentence, marking a definitive end to a high-stakes error in judgment fueled by paranoia and a misunderstanding of luxury horology





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