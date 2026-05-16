Italian Scuba Divers Dived Too Deep in Maldives, Five Die

The University of Genoa confirmed that all five of Italy's nationals died in a diving accident near Alimathaa in the Maldives. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Authorities have suspended the operating licence of the luxury vessel and plan to conduct a thorough investigation.

The University of Genoa said five Italian scuba divers, including a marine biology professor and two young researchers, had died in a diving accident near Alimathaa in the Maldives archipelago.

Teams from the Maldivian National Defence Force were searching for the third day as the Italians failed to return after diving on Thursday. Staff Sergeant Mohamed Mahudhy, who surfaced during the search operation, passed away while receiving treatment. The Maldives suspended the operating licence of the MV Duke of York, a luxury vessel from which the divers had been diving, and launched an investigation into the incident.

The low-lying Maldives, a popular luxury holiday destination, has a relatively low number of diving accidents, although several have been reported in recent years





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