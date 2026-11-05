Italy Faces South Africa in Nations Championship Turin Match

Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada praises South Africa Rassie Erasmus ahead of Nations Championship clash in Turin on November 9 as Italy deals with key injuries.

Italy and South Africa will clash in the Nations Championship on Saturday, November 9, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, in a highly anticipated rugby union match between two major international competitors. This fixture serves as a critical test for the Italian national team, who aim to improve upon their previous tournament results against the reigning world champions.

Erasmus Respect and Italian Challenges

Italian head coach Gonzalo Quesada has publicly recognized South African counterpart Rassie Erasmus as the best coach in world rugby, noting that his national team must employ unpredictable strategies to have any chance of defeating the formidable Springboks. Quesada highlighted the significance of South Africa selecting their strongest possible lineup for this match, despite having crucial games against France and Ireland scheduled for the following week.

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The Italian coach explained that Erasmus choosing to field his best players against Italy, even with just one less day of rest before facing France on Friday, demonstrates a profound respect for the Italian program. Quesada emphasized that Erasmus understands the specific realities and challenges facing the Italian national team, which allows him to evaluate their performance with a nuanced perspective.

Key Player Absences and Injury List

Italy is currently navigating a difficult situation with several key players sidelined due to injuries, significantly weakening their squad depth ahead of the high-stakes encounter in Turin. Captain Michele Lamaro is confirmed to be absent from the match, dealing a major blow to the team's leadership and forward pack stability.

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Additional significant absences include the starting centre pairing of Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex, who would normally provide crucial support in the backline. Fly-half Sebastian Negri and centre Louis Lynagh are also ruled out, further complicating the selection choices for the Italian coaching staff and forcing reliance on less experienced or rested players.

Strategic Substitutions and Selection Logic

Despite the injury crisis, Gonzalo Quesada has opted to include experienced veterans on the bench, such as scrum-half Stephen Varney, prop Danilo Fischetti, number eight Ross Vintcent, and fly-half Tommaso Allan, as replacements for the upcoming fixture. Quesada acknowledged that seeing these regular starters on the bench might surprise observers, but he defended the tactical decisions based on player conditioning and recent workloads.

The coach explained that prop Danilo Fischetti has played in six consecutive games, so the staff decided it was better to rest him rather than force him to start four games in a row. For the scrum-half position, Alessandro Fusco was chosen because he arrived in Turin with the best physical preparation, whereas Stephen Varney had to travel back and forth from England, placing him at a disadvantage regarding immediate readiness.

Historical Context and Tournament Performance

This match carries additional weight given Italy's previous performance in the Nations Championship earlier this year, where they lost all three of their matches during the July edition of the tournament. The current fixture represents an opportunity for the Italian squad to reverse that trend and prove they can compete at the highest level against top-tier opposition on home soil in Turin.

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Gonzalo Quesada stated that if Italy wants to remain competitive and be in the game for the full eighty minutes, they must execute at the highest level while simultaneously introducing diverse and unpredictable movements and strategies. The challenge for the Italian team is to adapt their style of play to unsettle a South African side that is widely regarded as the benchmark for international rugby success and consistency.