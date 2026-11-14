Italy fines Meta 805 million euros over Android users' photo and video access

Italy's data protection agency fined Meta Platforms 805 million euros for accessing Android users' photographs and videos without consent, a decision Meta said it will appeal as disproportionate.

Italy's data protection agency said on Nov 14 it had fined Meta Platforms 805 million euros, equivalent to 887 million US dollars or 1.14 billion Singapore dollars, after finding the company had accessed Android users' photographs and videos without obtaining their consent or informing them.

Meta Faces Massive Fine for Android Photo Access

Meta had access to Android users' photos and videos through a Facebook app feature that suggested content from users' personal galleries that they could post, the authority said in a statement. The company has 60 days to disable the feature by default and seek users' consent separately, it added. A Meta spokesperson said the company would appeal, strongly disagreeing with the authority's decision and calling the fine disproportionate.

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The spokesperson said: This is a simple feature that helps people share photos and videos on Facebook. Users must grant permission on their device before the feature can operate, and they can change that permission at any time in their settings. The investigation, which began in 2025, did not cover the possible use of the content to train artificial intelligence models, a practice Meta denied, the authority said.

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Company Plans Appeal Against Data Protection Ruling

It also reserved the right to assess separately a new feature, launched in 2026, that allows content from users' galleries to be processed in the cloud. The fine is equivalent to about 0.47 percent of the group's global revenue, the authority said. Italy's data protection agency announced the penalty in Milan, saying the company had accessed the personal media without consent or notification.

The regulator said Meta must now disable the gallery suggestion feature by default within 60 days and obtain separate consent from users before it can operate. The agency said it would assess the newer cloud processing feature on its own timeline. Meta denies using the content to train artificial intelligence models. The authority said its investigation did not cover that possible use.

Regulator Reserves Right to Review Cloud Feature

The company has said it will challenge the fine in court. The penalty is one of the largest issued by Italy's privacy watchdog against a technology platform. The agency said the amount reflects the seriousness of the privacy violations. Meta said it disagrees strongly and will appeal.

The feature at issue suggested content from users' personal galleries that they could post on Facebook. According to the authority, Meta accessed photographs and videos from Android devices without obtaining consent or informing users. The company has 60 days to change the default setting. Meta's spokesperson said users must grant permission on their device before the feature can operate and can change that permission at any time in their settings.

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The authority said the company failed to obtain valid consent under privacy rules. The fine was announced on Saturday, Nov 14. The investigation began in 2025. It did not cover whether the content was used to train artificial intelligence models, a practice Meta denied.

The authority reserved the right to assess separately a new feature launched in 2026 that allows content from users' galleries to be processed in the cloud. The fine equals about 0.47 percent of Meta's global revenue, the authority said. Meta called the penalty disproportionate and confirmed it would appeal. The case is the latest privacy enforcement action against a major technology company in Europe.