Meloni warns Europe risks irrelevance in Ukraine peace talks without single representative

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned Europe could become irrelevant in Ukraine peace negotiations unless it unites behind a single empowered representative instead of competing diplomatic initiatives.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday Europe risked becoming irrelevant in any Ukraine peace negotiations unless it ends competing diplomatic initiatives and agrees on a single representative empowered to speak on its behalf.

In a letter to EU Council President Antonio Costa, Meloni said the proliferation of different negotiating formats is making Europe less credible and giving the impression it is proceeding in random order. Meloni said she is not seeking a place at the negotiating table for herself or Italy, but Rome will not accept commitments being negotiated without an EU mandate.

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She called for EU leaders to decide who should represent the bloc in negotiations and what mandate that person should have. Meloni asked for the issue to be discussed at an informal European Council in Dublin next week, with a formal decision to be taken at a December summit following coordination with Britain, Norway and other European partners. The Italian leader's intervention reflects growing concern in European capitals that the continent risks being sidelined as diplomatic efforts over Ukraine intensify.

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Her letter to Costa sets out a clear procedural demand: the EU must first agree on a single envoy and a defined mandate before any member state commitments are negotiated. Meloni framed the problem as one of credibility, arguing that multiple parallel formats weaken Europe's collective voice rather than strengthening it. By proposing Dublin as the venue for an initial discussion, she wants EU leaders to move quickly toward a formal decision at their December summit.

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She also stressed that coordination should extend beyond the EU to Britain, Norway and other European partners, reflecting the wider set of countries involved in supporting Ukraine. The call is aimed at ensuring Europe speaks with one voice in any future talks, rather than through a patchwork of national and institutional initiatives. FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Chigi Palace, in Rome, Italy, April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo