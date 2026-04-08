IU and Byeon Woo-seok Reunite in 'Perfect Crown': A Decade of Chemistry and a Chance to Rewrite the Past

K-drama Perfect Crown sees IU and Byeon Woo-seok reunite after 10 years, offering a new romance story with the characters from their past drama. The stars reflect on their experience, and their roles are different from their previous works. The story is expected to be a fresh take on the classic love story.

In the highly anticipated K-drama Perfect Crown , South Korean stars IU and Byeon Woo-seok reunite a decade after their collaboration in the hit series Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo . This time, however, the roles are reversed, and the narrative promises a fresh take on romance and social dynamics.

At a recent press conference, IU reflected on the experience of working with Woo-seok again, humorously stating that it felt as though he was making up for the heartbreak his character caused her in their previous drama. In Scarlet Heart Ryeo, IU's character, Ha-jin, was devastated by Woo-seok's character's actions, leading her to a time-traveling journey. Perfect Crown offers a modern setting with a constitutional monarchy where IU portrays Seong Hui-ju, a chaebol heiress seeking a marriage of convenience with Grand Prince I-an, played by Woo-seok. The shift in setting and character dynamics provides a different kind of story to tell as compared to Scarlet Heart Ryeo. \Woo-seok expressed his ease and comfort in working with IU once more. He highlighted their decade-long chemistry, describing her as a wonderful scene partner who offered insightful advice. The story's characters bring a lot of fresh elements to the table. IU explained how Hui-ju is unlike a typical chaebol heiress, comparing her to a celebrity or influencer who is known in the public. The actress found the character fascinating and a 'no-brainer' to portray. Woo-seok sees Prince I-an as a lonely person and he had a role in the planning for his styling. Hui-ju's character is described as ambitious and driven, grappling with a desire for social standing. Prince I-an, on the other hand, bears the burden of his high status, acting as a regent and navigating palace power struggles. The show is expected to focus on both characters trying to find balance. The dynamic of the characters is set to be interesting to watch as they work through their different circumstances. The drama premieres on April 10, promising a compelling story of love, ambition, and navigating social expectations. \Both IU and Woo-seok addressed the potential for audience expectations based on their previous roles. IU stated that she didn't feel pressure playing Hui-ju, as the character is so different from her previous ones. Woo-seok, who recently starred in Lovely Runner, expressed his excitement and gratitude for the fans' anticipation for Perfect Crown. He views the interest as motivation to give his best performance. The drama has a diverse cast that consists of Gong Seung-yeon, Yu Su-bin, and Lee Yeon. The actors' reunion and the shift in setting generate interest and excitement around the show. The story's focus on a chaebol heiress and a prince, coupled with the actors' experience, creates a promising basis for a captivating romantic story. The story is expected to be a fresh take on the classic love story, with the unique dynamic of the main characters and the constitutional monarchy setting in place to keep the show engaging and thought-provoking





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K-Drama IU Byeon Woo-Seok Perfect Crown Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

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