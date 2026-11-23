South Korean singer-actress IU will hold her first concert at Singapore's National Stadium on March 6 and 7, 2027, as part of her 2027 world tour. Ticket prices and seat maps will be announced later.

IU will perform at Singapore's National Stadium on March 6 and 7, 2027. It will be her first show at the venue, following earlier Singapore concerts at the Indoor Stadium and The Star Theatre.

The 33-year-old singer-actress, born Lee Ji-eun, will take her 2027 IU World Tour Concert to the National Stadium. Her previous Singapore concert, titled Her, was held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in April 2024. Earlier shows at The Star Theatre took place in December 2018 and 2019, when she performed Dlwlrma and Love, Poem. Fans have watched her return to the city several times over the years, and this announcement marks a significant step up in venue size.

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2027 IU World Tour Additional Stops Announced

According to a Nov 22 post on her official Instagram account, Singapore is the fifth stop announced for the 2027 tour. Other confirmed stops include Bangkok in January, Kaohsiung and Sydney in February, Kuala Lumpur in March, Tokyo and Hong Kong in April, and Jakarta in May. IU's announcement on Sunday night, Nov 22, revealed several stops so far, including Bangkok, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.

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More stops will be announced at a later date, so fans elsewhere in the region should keep an eye on her official channels. The Korea Herald reported that she will be the first South Korean female solo act to hold a standalone show at the Tokyo Dome. The milestone adds to a busy year of international dates for the singer. Details for the Singapore show, including ticket prices and the seat map, will also be announced at a later date.

IU K-Drama Hits And Solo Music Career

Fans are advised to watch her official accounts for updates on sales and venue access. Regarded as one of South Korea's top soloists, IU has amassed numerous No 1 hits over a career spanning nearly two decades. Her chart-topping songs include Good Day, Palette, Lilac and Love Wins All, along with fan favourites such as You & I. Since debuting in 2008, she has balanced a prolific career as a singer-songwriter with acclaimed acting roles.

She has starred in many hit K-dramas, including Hotel Del Luna, When Life Gives You Tangerines and Perfect Crown. Fans who want to hear her signature songs live can look forward to singing along with Through The Night and her other hits when the tour reaches Singapore. Mark March 6 and 7, 2027 on your calendar and check back for ticket information.