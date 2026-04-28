Jaafar Jackson’s Intense Dedication to Michael Jackson Biopic Led to Bleeding Feet

Jaafar Jackson underwent grueling rehearsals, even to the point of bleeding feet, to authentically portray his uncle Michael Jackson in the upcoming biopic ‘Michael’. Director Antoine Fuqua recounts a pivotal audition moment where Jaafar seamlessly embodied the King of Pop, solidifying his role.

Jaafar Jackson ’s dedication to embodying his uncle, Michael Jackson , in the upcoming biopic ‘Michael’ reached a physically demanding level, resulting in bleeding feet during rehearsals.

The film chronicles the life and career of the King of Pop, from his early days with The Jackson 5 through his monumental solo success. Initially, Jaafar, 29, harbored doubts about pursuing an acting career, and the production team considered other actors for the iconic role.

However, director Antoine Fuqua, 60, recognized a unique potential in Jaafar, ultimately selecting him after a compelling audition process. The turning point came during a surprise test orchestrated by Fuqua. While Jaafar was taking acting lessons as suggested by a casting director, Fuqua unexpectedly posed a question to him *as if* he were Michael Jackson himself. The result was astonishing.

The room fell silent as Jaafar seamlessly transitioned into the persona of his uncle, responding to the question with an authenticity that Fuqua described as ‘almost spiritual. ’ This impromptu test proved Jaafar’s ability to not only physically resemble Michael but also to capture his essence and mannerisms. Fuqua, who previously collaborated with cinematographer Bob Richardson on ‘Equalizer 3’, shared a photograph of himself with Jaafar on the set of ‘Michael’ as evidence of the project’s progress.

The film also features Juliano Valdi as young Michael, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, creating a strong ensemble cast to portray the complex dynamics of the Jackson family. Fuqua emphasized Jaafar’s inherent gentleness and elegance, noting that he could immediately perceive the familial connection to Michael Jackson.

Fuqua further detailed the rigorous rehearsal process, recalling a visit to Jaafar’s residence where the walls were covered in Michael Jackson memorabilia and detailed charts, reminiscent of the film ‘A Beautiful Mind. ’ This immersive environment demonstrated Jaafar’s complete commitment to understanding and portraying his uncle. The first major scene filmed was a recreation of the ‘Bad’ music video, staged on the Sony lot with a cast of 1,000 extras.

Fuqua deliberately threw Jaafar into this challenging scenario to assess his ability to perform under pressure. Jaafar not only mastered the complex choreography but also delivered a powerful acting performance, continuing to rehearse until his feet were bleeding. This unwavering dedication and willingness to push himself physically and emotionally solidified Fuqua’s belief in Jaafar’s ability to deliver a truly captivating portrayal of Michael Jackson.

The director revealed that Jaafar’s performance was so moving that it brought ‘half of the crew’ to tears, highlighting the emotional impact of his work and the profound connection he established with his uncle’s legacy. The film aims to offer a nuanced and comprehensive look at Michael Jackson’s life, exploring both his artistic triumphs and personal struggles





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