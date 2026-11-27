Jackson Koivun defeated Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Wyndham Clark in a playoff to win the Skins Game, earning $2.375 million and surpassing his career PGA Tour earnings.

On November 27, twenty-one-year-old Jackson Koivun secured a decisive victory in the latest edition of the Skins Game held in Hobe Sound, Florida. The rising star defeated a formidable field of major championship winners, including Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Wyndham Clark, to claim the title and a significant cash prize.

Koivun Wins Playoff With Precise Shot

The competition reached a dramatic conclusion during a playoff hole where the four players contested a closest-to-the-pin challenge to determine the final skin, which had accumulated to a value of US$2 million. The competitors took turns hitting from a tee box located 118 yards from the pin at the eighteenth hole at Atlantic Fields Golf Club. While Justin Thomas and Wyndham Clark missed the green entirely, and Brooks Koepka placed his shot on the green but not particularly close to the hole, Jackson Koivun executed the approach shot that netted him the US$2 million prize.

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Financial Impact and Career Earnings Surge

This single win fundamentally altered Jackson Koivun's financial standing on the professional circuit. At the time of the playoff, his winnings stood at US$375,000, the lowest total among the four finalists. However, securing the final skin propelled his total earnings for the day to US$2.375 million. This amount exceeded the US$2.2 million in career PGA Tour earnings the twenty-one-year-old had accumulated entering November 27, marking a historic milestone in his nascent professional career.

Origins of the High-Value Final Skin

The final skin had rolled over into the eighteenth hole after a US$1 million skin carried over from regulation play. This rollover occurred when Justin Thomas missed a would-be winning putt at the seventeenth hole. None of the four competitors managed to make their birdie putts at the eighteenth hole, which allowed the most valuable skin of the day to remain unclaimed until the playoff decision. Brooks Koepka, the five-time Major champion, had previously won the most skins and held the highest total from the US$4 million purse until Koivun's crucial shot.

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Final Payouts and Player Reactions

Brooks Koepka took home US$700,000 for his performance, while two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas earned US$475,000. Two-time US Open champion Wyndham Clark completed the payouts with US$450,000. Speaking on the Prime Video broadcast, Jackson Koivun expressed abashed disbelief at the turn of events. He stated that it was crazy to think about the outcome and that he was just happy to get the closest shot to the hole.

Recent Tournament History and Context

Jackson Koivun joined the PGA Tour in June following a decorated amateur and collegiate career. His rise has been rapid, highlighted by winning his third professional start at the 3M Open in July. That victory came after he fended off world number one Scottie Scheffler on the Sunday. The Skins Game victory adds another significant layer to his early professional resume, establishing him as a formidable competitor against established major winners.