Jaecoo 8: SUV offers unique cabin and connectivity features, but has drawbacks and limited boot space | sgCarMart

The Jaecoo 8 is a mid-size SUV that promises to deliver upsized utility with its seven-seat configuration. Its cabin, with faux suede, leather upholstery, and wood-like accents, is undeniably well-appointed. However, there are drawbacks, such as issues with right-hand drive conversion and fit-and-finish. Despite these challenges, the J8 offers unique CDC semi-active suspension system and connectivity features.

PHOTO: sgCarMartThe Jaecoo 8 is a mid-size SUV that offers expanded utility and a well-appointed interior with leather upholstery, faux suede trim, and wood-like accents.

Despite its distinctive design, the J8 blends with the sea of big-ish SUVs on our roads. Its unique CDC semi-active suspension system effectively manages pitch and roll while maintaining comfort.

However, the car has issues with right-hand drive conversion and fit-and-finish. The interior reaches a higher level of upmarket, and the infotainment system quickly connects to Apple CarPlay, allowing for seamless resumption of audio content. The J8 features a large 34.46 kWh battery with a claimed 134km of electric driving range. Standard features include 8-point massage in the front seats, 3-mode built-in fragrance system, 50W wireless charging, and a 14-speaker Sony sound system.

The only downside is limited boot space with all seven seats in place, though folding the third row expands storage space to 738 litres.





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Jaecoo 8 SUV Prevention Automotive Design Vehicle Safety Design Infotainment System Semiconductor Package Design Comfort Suspension Design

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