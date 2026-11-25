Azfar Mustaqim Jasman, 26, was jailed for eight weeks after negligently raising an anti-terrorism vehicle barrier that a public bus crashed into at Changi Airport Terminal 3, injuring 22 people and causing over S$290,000 in losses.

A former auxiliary police officer who raised an anti-terrorism vehicle barrier as a public bus passed through a checkpoint at Changi Airport Terminal 3 was jailed for eight weeks on Wednesday.

Former Auxiliary Police Officer Jailed

Azfar Mustaqim Jasman, 26, pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt to a Tower Transit bus driver through a negligent act. Another charge of committing a negligent act causing hurt to other passengers on the bus was taken into consideration during sentencing. The victim's name was redacted from court documents. Azfar had been employed as an auxiliary police officer with Certis CISCO since September 2023 and held the rank of sergeant.

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He was deployed as the anti-terrorism vehicle barrier controller at the time of the incident. On May 21, 2024, at about 12.45pm, the bus driver was driving bus service 858 from Woodlands Interchange to Changi Airport Terminal 3. Upon arriving at the checkpoint, he stopped the bus for security checks. There were at least 23 passengers on board.

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After the bus was cleared, it proceeded towards the Terminal 3 basement, passing through a raised drop-arm barrier. However, the anti-terrorism vehicle barrier suddenly rose, causing the bus to collide with it. Azfar had earlier lowered the barrier to allow a light goods vehicle to enter the basement but did not raise it afterwards. As the bus passed through, he negligently leaned forward with his left hand resting on the control panel.

He depressed a button, causing the anti-terrorism vehicle barrier to rise and the bus to crash into it. The prosecution said there were no known faults and that the barrier was in good working condition at the time. Azfar had been trained to operate the barrier and was aware of an internal standard operating procedure that stated the control panel should be kept clear at all times unless an action was required.

He knew he was prohibited from casually leaning on the control panel. Closed-circuit television footage showed Azfar looking at the bus passing through the checkpoint instead of at the control panel or the barrier, in breach of the operating procedure. A total of 22 people, including the bus driver, were taken to various hospitals following the crash. The bus driver suffered a nasal bone fracture and was given seven days of hospitalisation leave, from May 21 to May 27, 2024.

Injuries and Financial Loss Details

Another 20 victims suffered from bruises, lacerations and other injuries. The damaged barrier cost S$55,335 (US$42,884) to repair, with Changi Airport Group bearing the cost. The bus sustained damage to its front, undercarriage and chassis frame and had to be scrapped. It was deemed a total loss valued at S$236,515.57.

Total losses from the incident came to over S$290,000. Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Salihin Salim sought a jail term of seven to 10 weeks. He noted that while the driver's injury was serious, it was not permanent nor did it require significant surgery or prolonged hospitalisation.

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However, he pointed out that as a trained auxiliary police officer, Azfar was entrusted to protect Singapore's critical national infrastructure. The standard operating procedure was clear and unambiguous: the control panel was to be kept clear at all times unless activation was required, the prosecutor said. The accused breached this without any basis or justification. The prosecutor also highlighted that 22 people were injured, which caused substantial financial consequences.

Azfar's lawyer, Mr Elliot Teng of Regal Law, sought a fine of S$5,000 or, alternatively, a jail term of no more than two weeks. Mr Teng said his client was relatively new to his job, having only been an auxiliary police officer for around nine months. Azfar underwent training from September to December 2023 before being posted to the Airport Division in January 2024, where he learned how to operate the anti-terrorism vehicle barrier.

The defence lawyer said Azfar had co-operated fully with the authorities during their investigations and helped the victims, including informing his superiors about the incident. Mr Teng said the accused is acutely aware of the seriousness of his actions and the impact they have had. He has taken this matter to heart and is genuinely distressed by his lapse in judgment.

Jail Term and Legal Context

Since the incident, he has reflected deeply on his behaviour and has come to understand how his actions fell short of the standards he holds himself to, both professionally and personally, Mr Teng said. He added that his client had written to each victim to apologise. For causing grievous hurt through a negligent act, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.