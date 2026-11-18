Johnathan Yam Zhe Liang, 27, used his twin brother's passport to leave Singapore multiple times while under police investigation and stole $810 in Coffee Bean credits from a backend system. He was sentenced to 13 months and four weeks' jail after pleading guilty to four charges.

Johnathan Yam Zhe Liang, 27, was sentenced to 13 months and four weeks' jail on Nov 17 after pleading guilty to four charges, including improper use of a Singapore passport and unauthorised modification of computer material.

Man Uses Twin Brother Passport To Evade Screening

He had used his twin brother's passport to leave Singapore by road multiple times while under police investigation for a cheating case. Yam believed he was less likely to be directed for biometric screening at Woodlands Checkpoint because the brothers look alike. The first incident happened on Jan 6, 2025, when Yam travelled to Woodlands Checkpoint in a private-hire vehicle. At the time, he had surrendered his own passport because of a cheating case the police were investigating.

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At the immigration counter, Yam handed his brother's passport to an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer and responded when the officer called out his brother's name. After returning from Malaysia that same day, he told his brother what he had done. Despite his brother telling him to stop, Yam repeated the offence on five other occasions for trips to Malaysia. He took the passport without his brother's knowledge each time.

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The brothers shared a room. Yam was eventually caught on Jan 22, 2025, at the automated immigration lanes at Woodlands Checkpoint Bus Hall over mismatched biometrics. A new Automated Passenger Clearance System, which transitions from face-to-face checks to biometric verification, was announced at the ICA Workplan Seminar in May. The system, equipped with counter-forgery capabilities and multi-modal biometric verification, will be implemented at Tuas Checkpoint from early 2027, before a subsequent roll-out to Woodlands Checkpoint.

IT Executive Stole Credits From Coffee Franchise

Separately, Yam was also being investigated over a cheating case involving $810 worth of credits from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf franchise. While working as an IT executive for the food and beverage chain, he accessed the firm's point-of-sale system from June to August 2025 to top up his personal membership cards with the credits. He then used $740 worth of credits to pay for items at various outlets. He has since made restitution of $740 to the franchise.

The remaining $70 of credits were voided. Those convicted of improper use of a Singapore passport can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 10 years, or both. Offenders who make unauthorised modification of computer material can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.