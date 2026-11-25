Martin See Hock Leng, 50, received a seven-month jail sentence for starting a fire outside a Raffles Place mosque while on personal bond and breaching a mandatory treatment order for schizoaffective disorder.

Martin See Hock Leng, 50, was sentenced to seven months and two weeks' imprisonment on November 25 after pleading guilty to his third charge in less than six months.

The repeat offender was convicted of attempted mischief by fire for an incident that took place outside a mosque in the Raffles Place area. This latest sentencing occurred while See was already awaiting trial for separate charges of harassment and theft. He had been released on a personal bond following his initial arrest but instead engaged in further criminal behavior. The court heard that on September 25, See picked up a metal tin near Boat Quay.

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See Sets Fire to Mosque

He then walked toward the Moulana Mohamed Ali Mosque, which is located in the basement of UOB Plaza. He stuffed a piece of underwear into the metal tin and placed it on a platform outside the place of worship. After setting the garment on fire, See walked away from the scene immediately. A passer-by noticed the smoke and alerted mosque staff, who quickly extinguished the fire before it could cause significant damage.

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A CCTV camera captured See committing the offense, leading to his swift arrest and charging shortly thereafter. This fire incident was not See's only recent criminal activity. On May 23, he stole a necklace worth $15 from a shop in Arab Street. He was arrested two days later for this theft.

Following his arrest for theft, See was released on a personal bond on May 26. Instead of staying out of trouble, he committed another offense just weeks later. On June 24, See visited the Novena Church on Thomson Road. There, he approached a female worshipper and began insulting her.

See Harasses Worshipper

He accused her of being from another religion and claimed she was not praying in the correct way. The woman showed him a cross she was wearing and explained that she is Roman Catholic. Despite this clarification, See persisted in his harassment. He told her to leave the church, which caused the woman to break down in tears.

During the hearing on November 25, Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Ho highlighted that See has a known history of schizoaffective disorder. Ho stated that See was previously given a mandatory treatment order in 2025 over an unrelated mischief charge. This order was intended to address his mental health conditions in lieu of imprisonment.

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However, See breached this mandatory treatment order. As a result of this breach, he was required to spend time behind bars instead of undergoing the mandated community treatment. Details regarding the specific mischief charge that led to the original mandatory treatment order were not disclosed in the court documents available to the public. The judge considered all three charges when determining the sentence.

Mental Health Order Breach Led to Jail

See pleaded guilty to one count each of theft, harassment, and attempted mischief by fire. The combination of his mental health history, the breach of the treatment order, and the escalation of his behavior while on bond contributed to the custodial sentence. This case underscores the challenges faced by the justice system in managing repeat offenders with mental health conditions who fail to comply with court-ordered treatment.

See's actions across multiple locations, including Raffles Place and Thomson Road, demonstrated a pattern of behavior that disregarded both legal boundaries and social decency.