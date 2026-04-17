Jake Gyllenhaal Admits Discomfort with Fashion Shoots, Finds Confidence in Jewelry

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal opens up about his experiences with fashion campaigns, revealing he feels more comfortable with the collaborative aspects of art than posing for cameras. He discusses how jewelry, particularly watches, serves as a personal expression of confidence and individuality, drawing parallels between adornment and art. Gyllenhaal also reflects on his connection to sailing, which influenced his participation in the Prada Luna Rossa Ocean scent campaign.

In a candid interview with WWD, acclaimed actor Jake Gyllenhaal has revealed a surprising personal sentiment: he has never felt entirely at ease with fashion photography. Despite his recent high-profile collaborations as the face of luxury brands such as Prada, Ginori 1735, and Bulgari , Gyllenhaal expressed that while he cherishes the creative process of working with these esteemed houses, the act of posing for advertising campaigns is not something he naturally gravitates towards.

He articulated that his passion lies in performance and genuine connection, stating, The irony is I've never really felt totally comfortable with it. I love performing and expressing myself, but I'm not focused on playing to the camera. His artistic drive, he explained, is rooted in the dynamic interplay with other actors or creative individuals on set. The true joy for him stems from that collaborative spirit and the human connections forged during the artistic process, rather than the static act of posing. Art, in his view, is inherently collaborative, a testament to the shared experiences and relationships built with those fortunate enough to create and connect with along the way. Gyllenhaal's current venture sees him as the ambassador for Bulgari's exquisite high-end jewelry collection. The accompanying campaign features him showcasing the brand's sophisticated timepieces. In the WWD discussion, the 45-year-old actor shared his personal connection to jewelry, particularly watches, seeing them as significant vehicles for self-expression and confidence. He noted, I think as a man, I really started to see watches as a way of expressing yourself. Any type of jewelry in general, something simple, can say a lot. For him, adornment, even subtle pieces, can embody a sense of self-respect and individuality. Furthermore, he finds a profound symbolism in items that possess a luminous quality. Wearing such pieces, he believes, can serve as a powerful reminder to carry oneself with assurance and to always present one's best self. He further elaborated on this sentiment, remarking, I think jewellery is like art, and it's incredible to look around the world and see how everyone expresses themselves. Jewellery is art, each piece tells its own story. This engagement with the fashion world extends to his previous role as the face of Prada's Luna Rossa Ocean scent. Gyllenhaal admitted to relishing this campaign, partly due to its thematic connection to his lifelong passion for sailing. The fragrance shares its name with the renowned sailing team founded by Prada's CEO, Patrizio Bertelli, a detail that resonated deeply with the actor. He spoke of a profound personal link to the sea, having grown up near the coast and spent many formative years sailing with his uncle, a seasoned mariner. I have a very personal connection to sailing. I grew up around the ocean. My uncle was a really incredible sailor, and I sailed with him when I was younger. He further elaborated on the metaphorical significance of sailing, describing it as an experience that fosters a sense of freedom and an acceptance of nature's immense power. This immersion, he feels, cultivates a deeper connection to the surrounding world. I love sailing, and I love the metaphor of it, of feeling free and finding that space where you give in to the power of nature. I think in some way it helps to deepen your connection with the world around you. The actual filming of the campaign shoot proved to be an active and engaging experience for him, allowing him to participate in activities he genuinely enjoys and admire the skill of professional sailors. For the campaign shoot, I was able to be active. I love sailing and am in awe of the athletes who sail the Luna Rossa





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