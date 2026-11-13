Jalan 33 Cafe Apologizes After Customer Finds Raw Chicken in Burger

Jalan 33 Cafe staff retrain after a customer returned a raw chicken burger on Oct 22. The business apologizes for the food safety breach while the customer declined a refund to share the story online.

A disgruntled customer identified as Weng reported a serious food hygiene incident at Jalan 33 Cafe on November 12. The incident occurred when the patron visited the Smart Energy Jalan Buroh petrol kiosk on October 22 at approximately 1:15 am to purchase a meal. Weng stated that he bought a chicken burger for $5.50 during this late-night stop.

Discovery of Raw Poultry Meat

Upon returning home from the cafe, Weng recalled inspecting the food item closely before consuming it. He noted that while the exterior of the chicken burger appeared crispy, the interior texture felt strangely cold and irregular. When he examined the meat more closely, he discovered that the entire chunk of chicken inside was raw. He questioned how such a clearly uncooked product could have been served to a paying customer.

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Customer Declines Refund for Public Awareness

Weng, who mentioned that he visits the petrol station location on a regular basis, waited approximately one week before informing the cafe staff about the incident. He returned to the 24-hour establishment to report the issue but refused to accept a direct replacement or a monetary refund. Instead, he decided that sharing the experience on Stomp was more valuable to him than financial compensation.

Business Initiates Kitchen Operations Review

In response to the complaint, a spokesperson for Jalan 33 Cafe issued a statement on November 12 expressing deep concern over the feedback. The cafe representative admitted that the incident clearly fell short of their established standards and offered a sincere apology to the customer for the unpleasant experience. They stated they have initiated an immediate review of their late-night kitchen procedures.

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Staff Retraining and Safety Protocols

The cafe spokesperson detailed the specific areas of concern that are now under scrutiny. The review includes an examination of thawing times, fryer temperature controls, and the rigor of cooking checks performed by staff. The business confirmed they are actively retraining their employees to ensure these safety protocols are strictly followed in the future.

Explanation of Pink Poultry Coloration

Food safety experts note that cooked poultry can sometimes retain a pink hue due to chemical reactions that occur during the heating process. When oven gases interact with haemoglobin in the meat tissues, it can create a pink color. This phenomenon is particularly common in poultry with thinner skins or those with less fat under the skin, which allows more oven gases to reach the flesh, although this does not explain the raw state found in this specific case.