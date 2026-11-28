Investigations underway after a 68-year-old man was hospitalized following a crash between a Porsche, a garbage truck, and another car in Jalan Besar on Nov 26.

A serious traffic accident involving a Porsche sports car and a garbage truck from Cora Environment occurred in Jalan Besar on Nov 26, prompting an ongoing police investigation. The collision happened towards Bencoolen Street at around 7.55pm, drawing immediate response from emergency services and law enforcement authorities. A 68-year-old male driver from one of the involved vehicles was transported to Tan Tock Seng Hospital with injuries, while a 66-year-old female driver is currently assisting authorities with the inquiry.

Crash Details and Emergency Response

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and the Traffic Police confirmed they were alerted to the incident on Nov 26 involving multiple vehicles. The 68-year-old man, who was driving the other car involved in the crash, was conscious when paramedics arrived and subsequently took him to the hospital for treatment. One additional person at the scene was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be transported to a medical facility, choosing instead to handle any health concerns on their own.

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Vehicles Involved and Damage Assessment

Photographic evidence shared on social media platforms like Facebook reveals the extent of the damage following the impact. Images show the front of the Porsche sports car wedged firmly against the rear of the garbage truck operated by Cora Environment. The front right portion of the convertible appears severely damaged, with the left side panel also showing significant dents from the collision. The visual documentation highlights the severity of the impact between the high-performance vehicle and the heavy-duty waste management truck.

Police Investigation and Driver Cooperation

Law enforcement officials have stated that the 66-year-old female driver is cooperating with ongoing investigations into the circumstances of the crash. Traffic Police emphasized that they are working to determine the exact causes and sequence of events that led to the accident. The involvement of a commercial vehicle from Cora Environment suggests that regulatory reviews may also be part of the broader assessment of road safety compliance for waste management operations.

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Rising Traffic Accident Statistics in Singapore

This incident occurs amidst a concerning upward trend in road traffic accidents and casualties reported by the Traffic Police. Data released on Aug 28 indicates that injury crashes increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in the same period of 2026. The rise in accident numbers over the past three years has prompted authorities to review safety measures and enforcement strategies to reduce road incidents.

Impact on Road Safety and Future Measures

The increase in traffic accidents has raised concerns about road safety for all users, particularly in busy urban areas like Jalan Besar. The collaboration between the Traffic Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force ensures that both immediate response and long-term data analysis are prioritized. As investigations continue, the authorities are expected to release further details regarding the specific factors that contributed to the collision, aiming to prevent similar incidents in the future.