James Seah Addresses Rumors About His Marriage to Nicole Chang Min

Singaporean actor James Seah responds to online speculation about his relationship with wife Nicole Chang Min, calling rumors baseless and requesting privacy.

Singaporean actor James Seah , known for his role in the popular TV series Soul Detective, has responded to widespread online speculation regarding his personal life.

In an Instagram Story posted on Friday, May 1, Seah addressed rumors circulating about his relationship with his wife, lifestyle content creator Nicole Chang Min. The actor, 35, firmly stated that any allegations and assumptions being spread online are baseless, inaccurate, and taken out of context.

This statement comes after netizens began speculating about a possible split between the couple, citing the lack of recent social media posts featuring each other and Nicole’s silence about Seah during the recent Star Awards, where she had previously shown public support for him. The rumors gained further traction when a netizen shared a photo of a man resembling Seah with another woman at Changi Airport, fueling additional speculation.

In his post, Seah acknowledged that people grow and change in different ways, leading them down different paths, but he chose not to disclose further details about their private matters. He expressed gratitude for the support of his loved ones and requested that their privacy be respected. Hours after Seah’s post, Nicole Chang Min shared three sceptical emoji faces on her Instagram Story, which some netizens interpreted as a subtle response to her husband’s statement.

The couple, who have been married for several years, have not publicly addressed the rumors beyond Seah’s initial post. The situation has sparked discussions among fans and followers about the challenges of maintaining privacy in the digital age, especially for public figures. While some have expressed support for the couple, others have continued to speculate about the nature of their relationship. As of now, neither Seah nor Nicole has provided further clarification, leaving the public to draw their own conclusions





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