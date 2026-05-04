James Seah Responds to Marital Rumours, Nicole Chang Min Shares Cryptic Message

Singaporean actor James Seah has addressed online speculation about his marriage to influencer Nicole Chang Min, denying rumours of a split. Nicole Chang Min subsequently posted a cryptic message on social media, adding to the ongoing discussion.

Singaporean actor James Seah has publicly responded to growing speculation regarding the status of his marriage to social media influencer Nicole Chang Min . The rumours, which began circulating online, stemmed from a noticeable absence of joint social media posts featuring the couple, who tied the knot in 2022.

Online communities, particularly on platforms like Reddit, began to question whether the pair had separated, citing the lack of public displays of affection and support typically shared by the couple. This observation was compounded by Nicole Chang Min’s behaviour at the recent Star Awards ceremony on April 19th. In previous years, she had been a vocal and visible supporter of James, often publicly celebrating his nominations and achievements.

However, this year, she remained notably silent regarding his nominations for Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes, BYD Favourite Male Character Award, and Best Supporting Actor. The intensity of the speculation increased following the emergence of a photograph purportedly showing James Seah at Changi Airport with a woman who was not his wife.

The image, shared by a netizen, depicted a man with blond hair – a hairstyle James had recently sported during a trip to the Hong Kong International Film Festival in early April – in the company of an unidentified female. While the exact date and circumstances surrounding the photograph remain unclear, it served as further fuel for the rumours.

James Seah addressed the swirling allegations directly through a statement posted on his Instagram Story on May 1st. He firmly denied the claims, stating that the 'allegations and assumptions circulating online are baseless, inaccurate and taken out of context.

' He acknowledged that individuals evolve and their paths may diverge over time, but emphasized his unwillingness to delve into the specifics of their private life. He concluded by requesting respect for their privacy and expressing gratitude for the support of his family and friends. Following James’ statement, Nicole Chang Min responded with a post on her own Instagram Story that many interpreted as cryptic.

She shared a series of emojis, including a raised eyebrow against a black background, followed by a more extended message expressing a desire for personal growth and acceptance. Her post read: 'May I learn to let go of what no longer feels right, and trust things are making their way to me. May this month hold quiet wins, healing and moments that remind me I'm still growing, still moving forward and still deserving of good things.

' This message, while not directly addressing the rumours, was widely seen as an acknowledgement of underlying issues. Further adding to the speculation, observant netizens noted that James Seah’s name had been removed from the Instagram account dedicated to their pet dog, with Nicole Chang Min now listed as the sole 'pawrent'. This detail, though seemingly minor, was interpreted by many as another indication of a growing distance between the couple.

The situation continues to be closely followed by fans and the media, with many awaiting further clarification from either James or Nicole regarding the future of their relationship. The incident highlights the intense scrutiny faced by public figures and the challenges of maintaining privacy in the age of social media





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