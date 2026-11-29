Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim argues new US tariffs highlight the need for Singapore to reform its CPF system and boost domestic spending to address economic imbalances.

Workers' Party Member of Parliament Jamus Lim has issued a stark assessment of the new United States tariffs imposed on Singapore, arguing that the economic friction should not have caught policymakers off guard. In a social media post released shortly after the November 25 announcement, the economist highlighted that the Trump administration's track record made such protective measures predictable. Lim emphasized that while the government expressed surprise and disappointment, the move was a logical extension of American trade policy aimed at curbing perceived excess manufacturing capacity.

Linking CPF System to Trade Surpluses

Lim identified a direct structural link between Singapore's Central Provident Fund (CPF) system and the nation's overall trade surplus, noting that this internal dynamic fuels external economic tensions. He explained that when a country saves more capital than it invests domestically, the excess funds inevitably flow overseas, creating bilateral trade deficits with partners like the US. Since the CPF system encourages high savings rates among citizens rather than immediate consumption, it contributes significantly to the national savings rate that drives these external imbalances.

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The Sengkang MP clarified that while Singapore runs an overall trade surplus, it actually maintains a bilateral trade deficit with the United States, meaning it imports more goods from America than it exports. However, Lim argued that US President Donald Trump tends to dislike any country running a trade surplus with the US, regardless of bilateral specifics. Consequently, the broader surplus position makes Singapore a target for tariffs, even if the specific trade relationship with Washington is imbalanced in favor of American exporters.

Reforming CPF to Boost Domestic Consumption

To address these external pressures and help households, Lim proposed a structural reform where the returns generated by Singapore's sovereign wealth funds are passed directly to CPF account holders. He suggested that the government should channel some of the investment spreads earned by GIC and Temasek into higher interest rates for CPF members. This mechanism would allow elderly citizens and other account holders to enjoy better financial security without the need for constant saving, thereby encouraging greater domestic consumption.

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By increasing the disposable income and consumption capacity of Singaporeans, this proposed reform would naturally reduce the national savings rate and, in turn, lower the trade surplus that attracts foreign scrutiny. Lim stated that if cash-strapped households and businesses can access more wealth through higher CPF interest rates, the economy would become more balanced internally. This approach aims to protect economic vitality while simultaneously alleviating financial pressure on ordinary citizens who currently skimp to maintain high savings.

Temasek Investments and Anti-Smuggling Measures

Lim also called on Temasek Holdings to increase its investments within Singapore, particularly targeting smaller businesses that require capital to expand or list on the Singapore stock exchange. Redirecting sovereign capital toward local enterprises would encourage domestic investment and create new economic opportunities, further reducing reliance on external savings flows. This strategic shift would support the local business ecosystem while contributing to a more balanced external account by keeping more capital and wealth generation within the city-state.

Addressing Singapore's role as an international trading and shipping hub, Lim urged for stricter enforcement of current laws regarding re-exports to combat Singapore-washing. He defined this practice as businesses using the city-state to disguise the origins of goods, particularly those subject to international sanctions, which undermines Singapore's reputation and trade relationships. Strengthening these legal frameworks would demonstrate Singapore's commitment to fair trade practices and protect the integrity of its entrepôt model against external criticism.

Protecting Trade Vitality Through Internal Reform

The government of Singapore has stated it is actively engaging with the United States to seek a reduction in the new tariffs, but Lim argues that internal policy adjustments are equally critical for long-term stability. As a pro-trade economist and pro-Singapore citizen, he expressed deep opposition to the latest tariff move, noting that it violates previously signed and ratified free trade agreements. He maintained that trade remains the lifeblood of the Singapore economy and that such measures undermine competitiveness and economic vitality.

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Lim concluded that while the government must do what is necessary to protect the nation's economic position, Singapore must also do more to bring better balance to its external accounts. He believes that reforms benefiting ordinary citizens, such as higher CPF returns and increased local investment, will provide incidental benefits to households and businesses. These internal adjustments would not only improve the quality of life for Singaporeans but also mitigate the external pressures that lead to punitive trade actions like the recent US tariffs.