Jamus Lim Urges Policy Shift to Protect Local Hawkers From Foreign Chains

Workers Party MP Jamus Lim calls for regulated rent increases and balanced mall tenant mixes to help local Singaporean F&B operators compete against well-funded foreign chains like Luckin Coffee.

Workers Party Member of Parliament Jamus Lim has intensified his campaign to safeguard Singapore's local food and beverage sector by proposing concrete policy interventions that address the financial pressures facing homegrown operators. During a recent radio discussion with Neil Humphreys and Audrey Siek, the Sengkang MP detailed his concerns regarding the growing dominance of international chains in neighbourhood malls and their impact on indigenous culinary heritage.

Mall Tenant Mix and Rental Pressures

Assoc Prof Lim highlighted the visible shift in Singapore's neighbourhood malls, where global brands like Luckin Coffee and Chagee are increasingly displacing small local businesses. He argued that while competition benefits consumers, the current market dynamic disproportionately advantages foreign entities with substantial financial backing, allowing them to outbid local eateries for prime retail spaces. This imbalance threatens the survival of mom-and-pop bakeries and restaurants that serve dishes rooted in family recipes passed down through generations.

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Preserving Intangible Heritage Through Policy

The MP emphasized that protecting local food culture is not merely an economic issue but a matter of preserving Singapore's intangible cultural legacy. He questioned the long-term significance of losing indigenous players to uniform chain options, noting that citizens possess a deep-seated yearning for authentic local flavours. Without intervention, the unique culinary landscape risks being homogenized, stripping the city-state of its distinctive gastronomic identity and the personal connections people have with traditional foods.

Proposed Regulatory Framework for Fair Competition

To rebalance the economic factors influencing which eateries secure locations in malls, Assoc Prof Lim is advocating for specific regulatory changes. His primary proposal involves implementing regulated rent increases to prevent sudden, prohibitive hikes that often force out smaller landlords and tenants. Additionally, he calls for a mandated more balanced mix of tenants in commercial properties, ensuring that local businesses retain viable opportunities to operate alongside larger international competitors.

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Long-term Vision for Heartland Malls

When asked about the future state of heartland malls, the MP expressed hope that residents would still find local businesses serving recipes derived from grandmother or great-grandmother traditions. He pointed to Hainanese chicken rice as a prime example of how local cuisines can successfully adapt to the Singaporean palate, often resulting in a product that is superior to its origins. This adaptation process requires time and financial stability, which are currently threatened by the aggressive expansion of foreign capital.

Creating Pathways for Local Champions

The core thrust of Assoc Prof Lim's advocacy is to ensure that local champions have the necessary opportunity to compete today so they can remain present in the future. He aims to create an environment where homegrown operators can survive the initial challenges of the market, allowing them to eventually establish their own niches and innovate. By giving these businesses a fair chance to compete, the policy aims to preserve the diversity and richness of Singapore's food scene for generations to come.