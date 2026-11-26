Tensions escalate as Japan and China exchange accusations over a maritime incident near the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu islands involving a Chinese coast guard ship and a Japanese fishing vessel.

Japan and China have engaged in a sharp diplomatic dispute following a maritime incident near the disputed Senkaku Islands, also known as the Diaoyu Islands in China. The confrontation escalated when Japanese authorities reported that two Chinese coast guard vessels approached a Japanese fishing boat in territorial waters, prompting immediate warnings and counter-accusations from both governments regarding sovereignty violations.

Details of the Maritime Incident on Nov 26

The Japan Coast Guard stated that the two Chinese vessels entered the area at approximately 7:42 am on November 26. According to an official statement, the ships were observed attempting to approach a Japanese fishing boat operating in the vicinity. The Coast Guard emphasized that such activities by Chinese vessels constitute a violation of international law and asserted that its patrol ships issued repeated demands for the intruding vessels to leave Japan's territorial sea immediately.

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Japanese officials noted that this event marks the fifth time in 2026 that a Chinese vessel has approached a Japanese fishing boat in the same disputed area. The recurring nature of these incidents highlights the persistent friction in the region, where unpopulated islands sit strategically between Taiwan and the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa. Both nations have claimed these islands for decades, leading to frequent stand-offs between their respective coast guard units.

Diplomatic Reactions and Sovereignty Claims

Beijing responded firmly to the allegations, with the Chinese government reiterating its absolute claim over the islands. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun stated that Chinese coast guard vessels took necessary control measures against the relevant ships in accordance with the law. He confirmed that China had already lodged serious representations with the Japanese government regarding the incident, accusing Tokyo of violating Chinese sovereignty.

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The reciprocal accusations underscore the lack of trust between the two neighbors. Each side blames the other for initiating the encounter and encroaching on what they consider their respective territorial waters. This latest exchange of rhetoric adds to a series of past coast guard stand-offs near the islands, where ships from both nations have faced off, with each side claiming they drove out the other's vessels from their claimed zones.

Impact on Bilateral Relations Under Sanae Takaichi

Relations between Tokyo and Beijing are currently at historic lows, exacerbated by political tensions stemming from comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. In 2025, Takaichi suggested that Japan could intervene militarily if China attacked Taiwan, a move that Beijing viewed as a direct threat. In retaliation, China imposed trade restrictions and issued travel warnings for its citizens visiting Japan, significantly cooling diplomatic and economic ties.

The strain was further visible last week when Chinese President Xi Jinping snubbed Prime Minister Takaichi at a regional meeting in Shenzhen. This encounter marked the first trip to China by the Japanese premier since taking office, highlighting the deep personal and political rifts between the two leaders. The current maritime incident serves as a tangible manifestation of these broader geopolitical tensions, threatening further destabilization in the East China Sea.

Future Implications for Regional Security

As both nations maintain their strict postures, the risk of further military or coast guard confrontations remains high. The incident near the Senkaku/Diaoyu islands is likely to intensify calls for stronger security measures within Japan and harder lines in Beijing. With no immediate signs of diplomatic thawing, the region continues to face significant uncertainty, affecting not only bilateral trade but also broader regional stability in East Asia.