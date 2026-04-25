Japan Battles Escalating Wildfires, Thousands Evacuated

For a fourth day, wildfires continue to burn in Japan, forcing over 3,000 residents to evacuate, particularly in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture. The fires, exacerbated by dry conditions and climate change, have scorched 730 hectares, making it the third-largest forest fire in Japanese history. The situation is especially sensitive for Otsuchi, a town still recovering from the 2011 tsunami.

Wildfires continue to rage across parts of Japan for a fourth consecutive day, escalating concerns and prompting mass evacuations. The blazes, concentrated in the mountainous regions near Otsuchi town in Iwate Prefecture, have already scorched approximately 730 hectares of land, making this the third-largest forest fire recorded in Japan 's history.

Over 3,200 residents, representing roughly a third of Otsuchi’s population, have been ordered to evacuate their homes as the flames creep closer to residential areas. The situation is particularly poignant for the town of Otsuchi, still bearing the scars of the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which claimed a significant portion of its population. This current crisis adds another layer of trauma for a community already deeply affected by past disasters.

The fires initially broke out on Wednesday in a mountainous area and quickly spread, with a second blaze emerging nearby, directly threatening the town of Otsuchi. Firefighting efforts are being hampered by exceptionally dry conditions, with flames repeatedly reigniting after being initially extinguished. Volunteer firefighter Masashi Kikuchi, a survivor of the 2011 tsunami who lost his home in that disaster, described the relentless cycle of extinguishing one fire only to face another.

He emphasized the challenging conditions, stating, “With the land so dry, fires keep igniting. We put one out, then race to extinguish another, over and over again. ” Support is arriving from multiple prefectures, with firefighters on the ground supplemented by aerial water drops from helicopters, including those deployed by Japan’s Self-Defense Forces. Despite the intensive efforts, eight buildings, including one residential home, have sustained damage or been destroyed.

Fortunately, authorities have reported no injuries or fatalities to date. The local government is actively seeking assistance from other authorities and is working to provide essential services, such as temporary bathing facilities, to alleviate the stress experienced by evacuees. The emotional toll on residents is significant. Taeko Kajiki, a 76-year-old former nurse who evacuated her home on Friday, recounted the harrowing experience of watching the flames throughout the night.

She poignantly noted that even during the 2011 tsunami, this area had not experienced fire, highlighting the unprecedented nature of the current situation. She described carefully packing essential items, including her bankbook, medical cards, and even her beloved pet turtle, a companion she has had since 2010. Otsuchi Mayor Kozo Hirano expressed his determination to prevent further loss of homes, particularly for those who had already suffered during the 2011 tsunami.

He stated, “I can’t let people lose their homes again after losing them once to the tsunami. ” The increasing frequency of wildfires in Japan is being attributed to climate change, with warmer, drier springs and strong winds creating ideal conditions for fires to ignite and spread rapidly. Official data indicates that the current fire near Otsuchi is second in scale only to the 2025 Ofunato fire, which consumed 3,370 hectares, and the 1992 Kushiro fire, which burned 1,030 hectares.

The situation underscores the growing vulnerability of Japan to wildfire risks in a changing climate





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