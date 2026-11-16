Japan Coach Hajime Moriyasu Sets World Cup 2050 Goal After Brazil Win

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu targets World Cup victory by 2050 following a 3-2 friendly win over Brazil, emphasizing the need for elite competition and long-term development strategies.

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu has formally declared the national team's ambition to win the FIFA World Cup by the year 2050 following a decisive 3-2 victory over Brazil at Singapore's National Stadium on November 14. This result marks a significant milestone in the tenure of the outgoing manager, who described the match as the finest contest of his eight-year leadership of the Samurai Blue.

Moriyasu Outlines Path To World Cup Victory

Hajime Moriyasu emphasized that while the immediate goal is to end Japan's historical struggle in knockout stages, the broader objective requires sustained excellence against global elite. Moriyasu stated that the November 14 win serves as an important foundation for the future, providing the necessary confidence to compete with the world's best squads. He acknowledged that a gap still exists between Japan and top-tier nations but insisted the team has reached a level where declaring a World Cup win as a realistic target is now justified.

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The 58-year-old coach highlighted that Japan has already defeated multiple former World Cup champions under his guidance, including two victories against Germany, two against Uruguay, and wins over Spain and England. Moriyasu argued that these results prove the team can achieve breakthroughs when preparation aligns with opportunity. He stressed that continued participation in high-level international friendlies is essential for bridging the developmental chasm and building the mental resilience required for tournament success.

Player Development And European League Placement

A critical component of Moriyasu's strategy involves the placement of Japanese athletes in top European leagues, where 24 of the 28-man squad members currently compete. The coach argued that daily competition against the world's best players is non-negotiable for individual and collective growth. This exposure allows talent to measure itself against elite standards constantly, fostering the technical and tactical maturity needed for World Cup contention.

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Moriyasu also advocated for the creation of an Asian Nations League, predicting it would raise the overall competitive level across the continent. By strengthening domestic and regional competition, Asian teams can better prepare for global challenges. This structural improvement aims to ensure that when Japan faces international opponents, they are accustomed to high-intensity, high-stakes environments similar to those found in major tournaments.

Paraguay Coach Praises Japanese Long-Term Process

Gustavo Alfaro, the head coach of Paraguay, offered high praise for Japan's strategic approach, ranking them as a top-10 national team with a plan comparable to those of Spain, Germany, and Morocco. Alfaro noted that Japan has successfully implemented a long-term process built on patience, continuity, and clear developmental stages. He contrasted this with many teams that prioritize immediate results over sustainable growth, arguing that Japan understands exactly how it wants to play and what it aims to achieve.

The Argentine coach observed that Japan has effectively placed individual talents at the service of the team, creating a cohesive unit capable of matching the intensity of a World Cup match despite playing a friendly. Alfaro believes that the recent victory over Brazil demonstrated this level of readiness. He suggested that if Japan maintains its current trajectory, focusing on continuous improvement and strategic adjustments, a knockout stage breakthrough is inevitable.

Upcoming Challenge Against Paraguay

Japan will test these developmental theories further when they face Paraguay on November 17 in the final of the Mizuho Blue Challenge international friendlies. This match represents the last outing for Hajime Moriyasu in charge of the Samurai Blue before his departure. The outcome of this fixture will provide additional data on how the team performs against a side that has historically advanced further in World Cup knockout rounds than Japan, including a quarter-final appearance in 2010.

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Paraguay currently ranks 33rd in the world, while Japan holds the 17th position. Despite Paraguay's superior World Cup history, Alfaro's admiration for Japan's structural integrity highlights a shift in perception regarding Asian football's rising standards. The November 17 match will serve as a critical benchmark for the new era of Japanese football leadership, evaluating whether the foundations laid by Moriyasu can sustain success in high-pressure scenarios.