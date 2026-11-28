Comprehensive preview of the 2026 Japan Cup featuring top contenders like Gold Ace, Calandagan, and Daryz. Analysis of form, jockey assignments, and global competition.

Elite international horse racing is set to converge as the prestigious 2026 Japan Cup approaches, bringing together the world's finest thoroughbreds for a contest of unparalleled caliber. This Grade 1 event at Tokyo Racecourse serves as a critical benchmark for stayers and milers alike, drawing entries from Japan, Europe, South America, and North America. The field represents a complex mix of defending champions, top-rated global performers, and horses seeking to break through against stiff domestic opposition.

Danon Decile and Gold Ace Lead Domestic Hope

Danon Decile emerges as a primary domestic threat, having proven his stamina by winning the Grade 1 Tenno Sho Autumn over 2,000m on November 1 while starting from the challenging gate 17. This powerful finish demonstrated his resilience, and he looms as one of the leading chances after a luckless fifth-place finish in the same race last year. Although he narrowly lost to Calandagan in record time in 2025, his consistent high-level performance makes him a formidable opponent for international visitors.

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Gold Ace presents a compelling narrative as he works his way back to top form following a victory in the Grade 1 Tenpo Sho Spring (3,200m) in 2025. After securing a Grade 2 victory over 2,000m at Nakayama in March 2024, his recent form has been mixed, including a ninth-place finish in this specific race behind Calandagan in 2025. However, a fast-finishing fifth in a Grade 2 over 2,400m at Kyoto in October suggests he is regaining his peak condition, positioning him as a serious contender.

Calandagan and Daryz Bring Global Elite Presence

Calandagan returns to Japan in exceptional form, bringing a record-breaking performance and a status as a hard-to-beat favorite. Having finished second to Gold Ace in the 2025 Grade 1 Tenpo Sho Spring and narrowly beaten him in this race in 2025, Calandagan has established himself as a top-tier stayer. His ability to close strongly and his recent success in Germany over this distance on soft ground make him one of the main chances for victory in the upcoming international clash.

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Daryz adds significant weight to the international lineup as the horse who recently outclassed Gold Ace in the Group 1 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (2,400m) in October, where Gold Ace finished 14th. Daryz boasts four Group 1 wins in England and Ireland over this trip and finished second in the 2025 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. His arrival signals a high level of competition, and he is considered one of the top hopes for the race given his European dominance.

Champion British Galloper and South American Crack

A champion British galloper enters the fray with five Group 1 wins to his credit, having finished 2025 as the world's top-rated horse. This elite performer, who won this race in 2025 in record time, makes his first attempt at 2,400m in Japan. His return to Japan is marked by great form, and his proven ability at distance makes him a top chance despite the change in trip.

Representing South America is a crack galloper with a string of Grade 1 victories to his name. This horse boasts an impressive record of six wins and four minor placings from just 12 starts. After winning a Grade 2 over 2,500m at Tokyo in May and finishing eighth in a similar distance on November 8, he remains a respectful contender. His durability and high win ratio at the highest level make him a dangerous entrant on the global stage.

Other Key Entrants and Jockey Assignments

Irish stayer, the 2025 Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Turf (2,400m) winner, brings proven international class to the field. Having won a Group 3 over 2,400m in August, this horse is never far away and is respected by the racing community. His participation adds another layer of quality from the European circuit, ensuring the field remains competitive.

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Joao Moreira takes the ride on a notable contender who has yet to win beyond 2,000m but finished third in the 2025 Grade 1 Kikuka Sho (Japanese St. Leger) over 3,000m. While others may be preferred at this higher level, his experience and jockey assignment add intrigue. Meanwhile, Danon Decile's rivals must contend with the reality that he is hard to beat after his recent Grade 1 success.