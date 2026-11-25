Residents in Tokyo oppose rapid data center expansion citing noise and pollution. The government plans a new action plan by 2026 to address zoning and environmental concerns in high-density areas.

Residents in Tokyo and surrounding areas are increasingly vocal in their opposition to the rapid expansion of data centres, citing severe impacts on their daily lives and mental health. The construction boom, driven by robust investment and loose regulatory frameworks, has brought large industrial facilities uncomfortably close to residential neighbourhoods, creating friction between economic development goals and community well-being.

Core Mechanism of the Data Center Boom

Japan has emerged as a global magnet for data centre investment, largely due to political stability and relatively flexible regulations compared to other nations that have imposed administrative brakes on the industry. Approximately 60% of these massive facilities are located within or near the densely populated Tokyo metropolitan area, which is home to roughly 37 million people. This concentration has led to a scenario where data centres are encroaching upon residential zones, agricultural land, and even flood-prone areas designated as high-risk for earthquakes.

Also read Asia Data Centre Expansion Faces Environmental and Geopolitical Pressures

The growth trajectory is significant, with consultancy firm JLL projecting that Japan's data centre market, measured by revenue, will expand from US$23.4 billion in 2024 to US$33.4 billion by 2030. This represents an average annual growth rate of 6.7%. As the industry expands, local governments and the Japan Data Center Council have drafted best-practice guidelines in 2026 to manage the influx, but many residents feel these measures arrive too late to prevent immediate disruptions.

Stakeholder Positions and Resident Outcry

Susumu Goto, a 76-year-old retired auto mechanic living in Kashiwa, northeast of Tokyo, describes the psychological burden of living next to data centres owned by Hong Kong-based asset manager PAG. His home, once overlooking a grassy field where neighbours played sports, now faces two 31-metre-tall facilities. Goto reports that backup generator tests occur at least once a month, releasing black fumes and burning fuel odours that settle on his laundry and fill the air with a jet-engine-like whine.

Advertisement

"Every morning when I step outside, my whole view is swallowed up by the buildings," Goto said. "It feels oppressive. Seeing that day after day takes a real mental toll." He added that the noise forces him to close windows or leave his house to escape the sound, and his requests to move underground fuel tanks away from residential views have been ignored. PAG states that it carefully considers environmental and community impacts before commencing work.

Similarly, Ayano Sasaki, a 37-year-old nurse in Tokyo's Koto ward, expresses deep concern regarding a facility being built by Singapore-based Empyrion Digital. The 51-metre data centre, scheduled for completion in 2029, will be located just 3.7 metres from her apartment building. The site contains 1.2 million litres of heavy oil buried underground, in an area classified as both flood-prone and having high earthquake risk. Sasaki argues that the lack of special regulations for such a hazardous setup is incredible.

Legal Challenges and Zoning Loopholes

The conflict has escalated to legal proceedings in Inzai city, located between Tokyo and Narita airport. Residents, including Junichi Takeda, are suing Britain's Colt Data Centre Services over a 32-megawatt facility constructed in 2026. The building rises directly in front of Takeda's apartment, just 11 metres away, blocking the view from his balcony. Takeda and fellow residents argue that the project was wrongly approved, highlighting potential zoning loopholes that allow such large structures to be placed so close to homes.

This case is expected to shape how Japan handles future zoning disputes, as it tests the limits of current approval processes. While Empyrion Digital directed questions to local consulting firm USI Engineering, which claimed the site was chosen after reviewing regulatory compliance and infrastructure, residents in Koto have filed formal appeals with Tokyo. They are demanding binding rules on noise, heat, fuel safety, and placement, with petitions currently awaiting deliberation in the metropolitan assembly.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact and Future Regulatory Actions

The tangible consequences for residents include degraded air quality, persistent noise pollution, and significant mental strain due to the loss of privacy and light. Generator tests, which occur whenever a new tenant moves in, have seen combined running times of approximately 110 hours over the past two months alone. With two additional data centres planned in Kashiwa, residents like Goto warn that these disruptions will only multiply, prompting them to fight indefinitely to protect their living situation.

In response to the growing unrest, the Japanese government is drafting an action plan aimed at preventing further disputes, with a finalisation deadline set for the end of 2026. This plan seeks to balance the industry's role in driving economic growth with the need to protect communities from the adverse effects of industrial encroachment. As the industry continues to grow towards its projected US$33.4 billion valuation, the outcome of these local battles and regulatory reviews will determine the future landscape of urban development in Japan.