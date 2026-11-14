Japan Defeats Brazil 3-2 in Mizuho Blue Challenge Thriller

Japan secured a historic 3-2 victory over five-time World Cup champions Brazil at the National Stadium in Singapore during the Mizuho Blue Challenge on November 14, 2026.

Japan defeated five-time World Cup champions Brazil with a dramatic 3-2 scoreline at the National Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The victory in the Mizuho Blue Challenge marked the second time in sixteen meetings that the Japan ese national team has triumphed over the Brazil ian squad. Japan established an early dominance by scoring twice within five minutes at the start of the match. Brazil responded with determination but ultimately fell short in injury time when Tatsuhiro Sakamoto secured the winning goal.

Match Timeline and Goal Details

Japan took control early when Takefusa Kubo opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a precise left-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Pedro Morisco at the near post. The Japanese momentum continued rapidly as Shuto Nakano delivered a cross from the right flank. Keito Nakamura arrived in the box to slot home in the 19th minute, extending the lead to 2-0 and stunning the Brazilian defense. Estevao missed a clear chance to close the gap before halftime, hitting the post after a sharp save from Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

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Brazil began to climb back into the contest through Vinicius Jr in the 33rd minute. The Real Madrid forward unleashed a powerful long-range shot from outside the area that flew into the top right corner of the net. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti became visibly animated on the touchline just before the halftime whistle. This reaction followed a denied penalty claim in the 43rd minute, where Raphinha appeared to be pushed inside the box by a Japanese defender.

Tactical Lineups and Player Selection

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu fielded a squad heavily populated by European-based talents for this international friendly. Key starters included Aston Villa striker Zion Suzuki, Real Sociedad midfielder Takefusa Kubo, and Bayern Munich defender Hiroki Ito. This strategic selection allowed Japan to maintain a high technical standard throughout the ninety-minute encounter against their South American opponents.

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Conversely, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti made significant changes to his usual lineup. Several regular players were either rested or not called up for the fixture. Goalkeepers Alisson and Ederson, along with captain Marquinhos and Gabriel Martinelli, were absent from the squad. Despite these omissions, Ancelotti included major stars such as Barcelona winger Raphinha, Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, and Arsenal defenders Gabriel and Bruno Guimaraes in his starting eleven.

Second Half Drama and Controversial Finish

The second half saw Brazil push for an equalizer with Raphinha forcing an early save from Suzuki. Vinicius Jr eventually leveled the score in the 75th minute with a curling shot from the left wing that bounced off the post and into the goal. Both managers introduced fresh legs to influence the game, with Brazil bringing on Endrick and Japan substituting in Takumi Minamino. Endrick saw his strike in the 79th minute hit the crossbar, keeping the match alive.

The decisive moment arrived in stoppage time when Tatsuhiro Sakamoto scored the winner. His deflected shot fell kindly, allowing him to lob it over the advancing Brazilian goalkeeper. The result sparked intense protests from the Brazilian bench, who argued that a foul had occurred during the buildup to the final goal. The tension escalated significantly after the match concluded, leading to serious disciplinary action for the Brazilian staff and player.

Post-Match Disciplinary Actions and Significance

Referee Jansen Foo from Singapore issued red cards to both Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and winger Raphinha immediately following the final whistle. The disciplinary measures were a direct result of the protests by the Brazilian team regarding the validity of Japan's winning goal. Despite the technical absence of several key stars, the Brazilian squad had shown significant fighting spirit to bring the game within one goal of parity before the injury-time error.

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This result represents a notable milestone for Japanese football, demonstrating their ability to compete with and defeat a traditional powerhouse. The victory adds to the growing list of impressive performances by the national team on the international stage. The Mizuho Blue Challenge continues to serve as a significant fixture for both nations to test tactics ahead of future competitive tournaments.