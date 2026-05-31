Japan Defence Minister Rebuts New Militarism Claims, Takes Aim at China's Military Expansion

At the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi rejected accusations of Japanese militarism, highlighting China's lack of transparency and rapid military buildup. He also announced Japan's expanded role in defence equipment cooperation.

SINGAPORE: Japan 's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Sunday refuted accusations of new militarism levelled against Tokyo and criticised China for rapidly increasing its military capabilities without transparency, highlighting deepening tensions between the two Asian powers.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier defence forum, Koizumi said that China continues to increase its defence spending at a high level, and that China's external approach and military activities are matters of serious concern for Japan and the international community alike. He refuted allegations that Japan is embarking on new militarism by pointing out that one country possesses a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers, whereas Japan possesses neither, yet it is Japan that is labelled as embracing new militarism.

Since the end of World War Two, he argued, Japan has consistently respected international law, including the United Nations Charter, and has made sincere efforts to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order. In May, China's foreign ministry called on Asia-Pacific countries to be vigilant and jointly resist what it described as the reckless actions of Japan's neo-militarism.

This accusation followed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's statement in November that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could prompt a Japanese military response. Koizumi expressed sadness that he was unable to meet his Chinese counterpart at the dialogue, but reiterated that Japan keeps the door open for talks. He remains committed to communicating with all countries concerned, including China, for the peace and stability of the region and the world.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, has long been a platform for defence officials to exchange views on security challenges. This year's session highlighted the growing rift between Japan and China over military transparency and strategic intentions. Koizumi also announced that Japan is determined to play a new role in defence equipment cooperation in the Asia-Pacific, with the aim of tangibly strengthening deterrence in the region.

In April, Tokyo unveiled its biggest overhaul of defence export rules in decades, scrapping previous restrictions on overseas arms sales and opening the way for exports of warships, missiles, and other military equipment. This policy shift marks a significant departure from Japan's post-war pacifist stance and reflects an evolving security strategy in response to perceived regional threats, particularly from China and North Korea.

The move has drawn both domestic and international scrutiny, with critics warning of a potential arms race and an erosion of Japan's peaceful constitution. Koizumi, however, framed the decision as a necessary step to enhance Japan's defensive capabilities and to contribute to regional stability through cooperation with allies such as the United States, Australia, and India. The broader context of these developments includes Japan's ongoing debate about its security identity.

For decades, Japan relied on the US security umbrella and maintained a strictly defensive posture under Article 9 of its constitution. Recent years, however, have seen a gradual shift toward a more proactive defence policy, including the acquisition of long-range strike capabilities and the establishment of a new defence export framework.

The Shangri-La Dialogue provided a stage for Koizumi to articulate Japan's position and to reassure regional partners that its enhanced military posture is purely defensive and not a revival of its wartime past. Whether such reassurances will be accepted by China and other neighbours remains uncertain, as historical memories and geopolitical rivalries continue to shape perceptions.

The dialogue also saw discussions on maritime security, cyber threats, and the importance of a rules-based international order, themes that resonate with Japan's stated commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific





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