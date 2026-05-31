Japan Denies 'New Militarism' Accusations, Citing Commitment to International Law

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi pushed back against accusations of 'new militarism' at the Shangri-La Dialogue, arguing that Japan's lack of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers sets it apart from other countries with significant military capabilities. He highlighted Japan's post-World War II commitment to international law and a free and open international order, responding to China's earlier call for Asia-Pacific countries to resist Japan's 'reckless actions.'

In a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Japan ese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi addressed accusations of 'new militarism' leveled against Japan . He argued that Japan , despite not possessing nuclear weapons or strategic bombers, is labeled as such, while other countries with significant military capabilities are not.

Koizumi pointed out Japan's post-World War II commitment to international law and the maintenance of a free and open international order. His remarks were a response to China's foreign ministry, which had previously urged Asia-Pacific countries to 'jointly resist the reckless actions of Japan's neo-militarism.





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Japan Militarism Nuclear Weapons International Law Shangri-La Dialogue China

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