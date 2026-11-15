Japan Implements Road Markings to Curb Rental Car Accidents Involving Foreign Tourists

Japan's Ministry plans new safety measures including color-coded road markings near major airports to address a 50 percent rise in rental car crashes among foreign visitors since 2016.

Japan's Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry will introduce specific safety measures near international airports to address the rising number of rental car accidents involving foreign tourists. The White Paper on Traffic Safety highlights a significant increase in crashes, with 212 cases recorded in 2025 compared to 134 in 2016. This represents a fifty percent rise in incidents over the last decade.

Color-Coded Markings to Guide Drivers

The primary intervention involves installing color-coded road markings and physical barriers on roads near three major hubs: New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, Fukuoka Airport, and Naha Airport in Okinawa. These visual aids are designed to help drivers unfamiliar with Japan's left-side traffic rules navigate intersections safely. The markings aim to prevent vehicles from entering oncoming lanes when making turns, a common error among visitors from right-hand traffic countries.

Also read Motorcyclist, 31, Dies in Jurong West Crash, Fourth Fatal Road Accident in Four Days

The ministry plans to roll out these accident-prevention measures during the current fiscal year. In addition to pavement markings, plastic poles and other physical barriers will be deployed to physically guide vehicles into the correct lanes. This infrastructure update is a direct response to data showing that twenty-four percent of rental car crashes involving foreign drivers occurred while making right turns.

Root Causes of Rising Crash Statistics

A detailed analysis by the transport ministry reveals that foreign drivers are nearly three times more likely than Japanese drivers to crash while turning right. While only nine percent of domestic driver crashes involved right turns, the figure jumps to twenty-four percent for foreign tourists. This discrepancy stems from a fundamental misunderstanding of Japan's right-hand-drive vehicle configuration and left-side driving conventions.

Advertisement

Many visitors originate from countries where traffic flows on the right side of the road. Consequently, drivers instinctively enter the right-hand lane when turning right, leading directly into oncoming traffic. The Institute for Traffic Accident Research and Data Analysis notes that these drivers are also accustomed to different hazard-checking methods, compounding the risk of collision at intersections.

Market Growth and Safety Challenges

The surge in accidents correlates with the growing influx of international tourists and the corresponding increase in rental car usage. Nissan Rent a Car reports that its Haneda Airport branch now serves thirty to forty groups of foreign customers daily during peak periods. Demand is expected to further increase during the autumn foliage season, raising concerns about vehicle safety and traffic management in busy tourist areas.

Beyond collisions, rental companies face issues with illegal parking, abandoned vehicles, and cars getting stuck due to a lack of winter tires. Staff at rental branches, such as the Haneda location, distribute multilingual brochures in English and Chinese to explain traffic rules and penalties. These educational materials aim to reduce violations and improve driver awareness before tourists take to the road.

Future Surveys and Policy Development

The Japan Tourism Agency is conducting a comprehensive survey this fiscal year to better understand rental car usage patterns among foreign visitors. The study will track user demographics, rental locations, and destination choices to identify high-risk areas. These findings will inform the development of targeted countermeasures and awareness campaigns.

Advertisement

Government officials emphasize the need for effective strategies to mitigate risks in tourist-heavy regions. By combining infrastructure improvements with data-driven policy adjustments, Japan aims to enhance road safety while sustaining the growth of its tourism sector. The ultimate goal is to prevent fatal incidents and protect both visitors and local communities from traffic-related hazards.