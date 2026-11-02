Japan launches National Disaster Management Agency with over 350 staff to boost disaster response

Japan launched a new National Disaster Management Agency on Nov 2 to improve preparedness, emergency response and reconstruction, with more than 350 workers and a focus on megaquakes, eruptions and evacuation centre conditions.

Japan launched the National Disaster Management Agency on Monday, Nov 2, with more than 350 workers tasked with overseeing preparedness, emergency response and reconstruction efforts.

The agency is headquartered in Tokyo and is the first agency directly under Cabinet supervision since the Digital Agency was established in September 2021. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi heads the agency. Reconstruction Minister Goshi Hosono serves concurrently as disaster management minister, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference on Nov 2. Hosono said the agency will act as the command centre of disaster response and will aim to make Japan the world's most prepared country.

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The agency is not being created in anticipation of any specific calamity. It is meant to fill a gap amid worries about whether the nation is prepared for a crisis along the lines of the 2011 quake and tsunami in northern Japan, which killed nearly 20,000 people, and the subsequent Fukushima nuclear disaster. Japan is one of the most disaster-prone places on earth but has never had an agency dedicated to dealing with disasters.

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The agency will establish regional hubs to enhance coordination with local governments. The location of the hubs will be selected in the summer of 2027 and they will open by July 2028. It will handle potential megaquakes along the Japan Trench, the Chishima Trench, the Nankai Trough and directly beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area, as well as torrential downpours and volcanic eruptions.

Hosono on Monday issued emergency requests for municipalities and citizens to check the quake resistance of their homes, make sure furniture is safely anchored, evaluate evacuation procedures and stock up on water and portable toilets for at least three days. He said he wants to use his expertise as the minister in charge of the Fukushima nuclear crisis to strengthen the agency. There are worries that the nation is unprepared for future disasters.

Agency Officials Lack Disaster Training

Less than half of municipal officials in Japan have received disaster management training in the past five years. Only 15 per cent of Japanese municipalities have evacuation contingency plans for elderly and handicapped residents requiring assistance, Hosono said. Japan previously used reactive disaster response units, with officials from different ministries gathering as a temporary team without a cross-departmental command centre. Experts have cautioned about the possibility of major quakes in the coming decades.

The biggest worry is a megaquake linked to the Nankai Trough, an undersea trench in the Pacific off southeastern Japan, which could cause an estimated 298,000 deaths, 6.5 million evacuees and 2.35 million lost homes, according to government assessments. Hosono said that if this actually hits, Japan's future will be at stake. The government also estimates nearly 200,000 deaths could result from a megaquake from two troughs off Japan's northern coasts.

A separate major quake striking metropolitan Tokyo could cause an estimated 18,000 deaths, 4.1 million evacuees and the loss of 400,000 homes. A Mount Fuji eruption could affect 790,000 people and their homes while disrupting transportation, power lines and key infrastructure. A key challenge for the new agency will be expanding support to municipalities that may have limited budgets and poor access to disaster management experts.

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Evacuation Centre Conditions Need Fix

The disaster management minister will have the authority to make recommendations to other ministries and agencies, and those whose efforts are deemed insufficient will be obliged to respect the minister's recommendations. Japan has long been criticised for its poorly equipped evacuation centres, where people are typically pushed into gymnasiums, community centres and classrooms that lack adequate privacy, bedding, clean toilets or hot food. Experts have linked those harsh environments to health problems or even deaths.

The agency aims to change that by bringing in clean portable toilets, kitchens that can serve hot food, facilities for hot baths and cardboard beds. The magnitude 9 earthquake and massive tsunami that hit northern Japan in March 2011 killed nearly 19,800 people, including 3,810 deaths linked to subsequent harsh living conditions.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto killed 38 people and destroyed or damaged more than 69,000 homes, leaving wide areas without water and power for weeks. Under punishing heat, gymnasiums and community centres often lacked air conditioning, and many people shunned the shelters and stayed in their vehicles outside their homes or in parking lots.

Recovery Efforts For Noto And Kumamoto

The agency will also be responsible for the recovery and reconstruction of disaster-hit regions starting from the Noto peninsula and Kumamoto prefecture. It will need to improve evacuation shelters, reduce disaster-related deaths and proactively deliver amenities that tend to be in short supply. A megaquake in the Nankai Trough or in the Tokyo metropolitan area is expected to generate an overwhelming number of evacuees, making those improvements urgent.