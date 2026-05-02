Japan Pledges Deeper Ties with Vietnam, Focuses on Energy and Supply Chain Resilience

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited Vietnam to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, emphasizing cooperation in energy, critical minerals, AI, semiconductors, and space. Discussions focused on bolstering regional supply chains and economic security, with Japan offering support for Vietnam's energy needs and collaboration on critical mineral development.

Japan ese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reaffirmed Japan 's commitment to strengthening its relationship with Vietnam during a visit to Hanoi on Saturday, May 2nd. Discussions with Vietnam ese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung centered on deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2023, with a particular emphasis on crucial areas like energy security , the sourcing of critical minerals , advancements in artificial intelligence, the semiconductor industry, and collaborative ventures in space exploration.

Both leaders acknowledged the growing importance of economic security as a key pillar for future bilateral cooperation. Vietnam, facing challenges related to rising oil prices and disruptions in global supply chains stemming from conflicts in the Middle East, is actively seeking support from Japan and other international partners to ensure a stable energy supply.

Prime Minister Takaichi underscored the necessity for enhanced regional coordination to mitigate these risks, advocating for a joint effort between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to fortify regional supply chains for essential petroleum products. As part of Japan’s $10 billion Power Asia Initiative, designed to bolster energy self-reliance across Asian nations, Japan will provide assistance in securing crude oil supplies for Vietnam’s Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical Complex.

This initiative is intrinsically linked to Japan’s broader ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ strategy, initially launched a decade ago by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Tokyo is now actively refining this strategy, placing a greater emphasis on economic security and the development of robust infrastructure. Prime Minister Hung expressed Vietnam’s strong alignment with Japan’s regional vision, including the ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ framework.

Takaichi highlighted Vietnam’s increasing prominence in global manufacturing, citing the widespread popularity of Japanese cultural exports like manga, alongside consumer electronics such as Apple’s AirPods and Nintendo’s Switch, as evidence of this growing role. While Japan remains a significant investor in Vietnam, recent data reveals a 75% year-on-year decrease in new Japanese investment during the first quarter, totaling $233 million.

However, pledged investment for 2025 has seen a positive trend, increasing by 19.4% to $3.08 billion compared to the previous year. Bilateral trade between the two nations also experienced growth, rising by 12.3% year-on-year to reach $13.7 billion. Japan is actively pursuing strategies to diversify its supply chains and reduce its dependence on China for rare earth minerals. This involves strengthening partnerships with countries like Vietnam, which possesses substantial untapped reserves of rare earths and gallium.

However, Vietnam currently faces challenges in developing its processing capabilities due to technological limitations and China’s dominant position in the refining sector. During the discussions, both leaders agreed to enhance collaboration on critical minerals, aiming to secure stable supplies and reinforce the resilience of supply chains. Takaichi emphasized the potential for collective prosperity and resilience within the Indo-Pacific region, stating that ‘Japan, ASEAN and the entire Indo-Pacific region can become more resilient and prosperous together.

’ The meeting underscored a shared commitment to fostering a stable, secure, and economically vibrant region, built on strong bilateral ties and a collaborative approach to addressing shared challenges. The focus on economic security, coupled with investments in energy and critical minerals, signals a strategic shift towards a more resilient and diversified economic landscape for both nations and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of technological cooperation and capacity building to enable Vietnam to fully leverage its natural resources and participate more effectively in global supply chains





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Japan Vietnam Energy Security Supply Chains Critical Minerals Indo-Pacific Economic Cooperation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukraine sees path to Japanese arms after Tokyo eases export rulesTOKYO - Japan's relaxation of its weapons-exports rules opens a path for talks that could one day lead to Tokyo supplying military equipment to help Ukraine resist Russia's invasion, Kyiv's ambassador to Japan told Reuters.'This allows us to talk,' Yurii Lutovinov said in an interview at Ukraine's embassy.

Read more »

Singapore Government Pledges Additional Support Amid Worsening Global Energy CrisisPrime Minister Lawrence Wong announces enhanced measures to assist Singaporeans as the global energy crisis deepens, with disruptions in fuel supply and rising inflation. The Government will provide additional financial support and urges businesses to help ease the burden. PM Wong also addresses the impact of AI on the workforce, emphasizing the need for Singaporeans to embrace technological advancements to secure better job opportunities.

Read more »

Workers' Party Proposes Wage Subsidies and Redundancy Insurance Amid AI DisruptionThe Workers' Party calls for wage subsidies to support apprenticeships and a redundancy insurance scheme to protect workers as AI reshapes the job market. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong pledges new job opportunities and government support for workers transitioning in the AI era.

Read more »

Japan PM Sanae Takaichi meets top Vietnam leaders in HanoiJapan is Vietnam's largest provider of official development assistance and a key investor and trading partner.

Read more »

US names Vietnam as top concern country in intellectual property rights reportWASHINGTON - The US Trade Representative's office identified Vietnam as a top concern or 'Priority Foreign Country' on intellectual property rights in an annual report released on Thursday (April 30), raising the prospect of a new trade probe into the Asian nation.

Read more »

Japan's Takaichi Calls for Asian Resilience and Autonomy in Hanoi AddressDuring a visit to Vietnam, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged Asian nations to build resilience and self-determination, reaffirming Japan's role in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. The speech highlighted shared concerns over China's territorial claims and the need for diversified economic and security partnerships.

Read more »