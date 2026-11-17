Japan proposed an Asia oil security task force to share stockpiles and coordinate emergency releases, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi calling it an Asian version of the International Energy Agency.

Japan on Tuesday (Nov 17) proposed creating a task force to coordinate co-operation in Asia on oil stockpiling and the release of supplies during emergencies.

The plan would allow neighbours in the region to use idle storage capacity in Japan. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the initiative to Southeast Asian leaders at a summit in Manila. She said it would be coordinated with a Philippine-led joint oil stockpiling scheme. At the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) leaders meeting during the ASEAN Summit, Takaichi said Japan intends to promote the task force as an equivalent of an Asian version of the International Energy Agency.

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Japan Proposes Asian Oil Task Force

Takaichi also proposed a Power Gulf Initiative aimed at strengthening co-operation between Middle Eastern oil producers and Asian energy-consuming countries. Asian countries are seeking to strengthen energy security after the Iran war exposed their vulnerability to disruptions in Middle Eastern oil and gas supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz. About 90 per cent of crude oil going through the waterway is destined for Asia, according to Japans Agency for Natural Resources and Energy.

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Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, speaking at the same summit, said his country was making progress on its strategic petroleum reserve and seeking investment in energy projects to strengthen regional energy security. Stockpiling alone was not enough, he added. Sustainable and enduring energy security demands that oil-consuming and oil-producing nations act in unison, Marcos said.

We must deepen information sharing and practical storage arrangements, as well as commit to upholding international law to keep sea lanes open and maintain fair, transparent markets. The AZEC members are Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Compared with Japan, Southeast Asian countries hold smaller oil stockpiles, and supplies of crude and petroleum products such as naphtha have become very tight. Naphtha is a key feedstock for plastics.

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A disruption in Southeast Asian production has fuelled anxiety among Japanese healthcare providers that rely on Asia for critical supplies such as containers, tubes and gloves. Takaichi arrived in Manila to attend the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits. She was welcomed during her arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Nov 16.

The proposal comes as Asian economies look to reduce risks from concentrated supply routes and to build stronger regional mechanisms for sharing information and storage capacity.