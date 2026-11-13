Japan Regulators Push Zero Caps for Minors on Carrier Billing

Japan's Consumer Commission urges mobile carriers to drastically lower or eliminate spending caps for minors following thousands of unauthorized game purchase complaints from 2021 to 2025.

Japan's Consumer Commission has formally urged major mobile carriers to significantly reduce or eliminate spending limits for minors using carrier billing services. This directive follows a sharp rise in unauthorized transactions, particularly involving children making expensive in-game purchases without parental consent. The regulatory body aims to protect younger users from unexpected financial burdens by tightening the default credit settings applied to their accounts.

Regulatory Recommendations and Mechanisms

The commission released a specific report in September that recommended setting the spending cap for minors at zero in principle or an extremely low amount. This recommendation targets the current system where monthly limits are primarily determined by the subscriber's age. Currently, major carriers typically set these limits at 20,000 yen, which is approximately 160 Singapore dollars, for individuals under the age of 20. For users aged 18 and 19, the standard limit is higher, set at 50,000 yen, which creates a significant financial exposure for this demographic.

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The underlying mechanism of carrier billing allows users to pay for online services and internet shopping directly through their mobile phone bills. Charges are added to the monthly statement up to a set limit, removing the need for credit card information at the point of sale. This convenience is exactly what regulators argue has become a liability for families, as the ease of transaction removes the friction that typically prevents impulsive or unauthorized spending by children.

Stakeholder Positions and Complaint Data

Consumer centres handled approximately 5,000 to 6,000 related complaints annually from fiscal 2021 through fiscal 2025. The vast majority of these cases involved parents discovering surprise charges on their bills after their children had made unauthorized game purchases. In addition to families, elderly users were also among those reporting confusion over charges they did not understand or recognize, highlighting a broader issue of transparency in billing practices.

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Mobile carriers have stated that they will take the findings of the commission seriously. The Commission began formal discussions on this issue in 2025, citing the availability of carrier billing by default for minors as a primary factor behind the high volume of complaints. The report also stressed the need for stricter measures to prevent minors from using the service without explicit parental consent or the ability to increase spending limits without a formal application process.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

The Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications confirmed that they are considering asking operators to take specific measures in line with consumer protection standards. This government backing strengthens the pressure on private carriers to revise their default settings. The goal is to ensure that young users cannot inadvertently rack up debts that exceed reasonable parental expectations or financial capability.

The shift towards a zero or near-zero cap will fundamentally change how mobile services are marketed and accessed by younger demographics. It places the onus on parents and guardians to actively apply for higher limits if they choose to allow their children more financial freedom. This approach prioritizes safety and transparency over the convenience of instant, unverified digital transactions. The industry must now adapt its systems to accommodate these stricter regulatory requirements while maintaining service integrity.