Japan coach Eddie Jones makes nine lineup changes for the Nations Championship match against Scotland at Murrayfield following a heavy loss to England at Twickenham.

Japan head coach Eddie Jones has significantly reshaped the national rugby team lineup for the upcoming Nations Championship fixture against Scotland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Saturday, November 14, 2026. This squad announcement comes just days after the Brave Blossoms suffered a decisive defeat to England at Twickenham on November 14, 2026, prompting a series of structural adjustments across the field.

Lineup Changes Following England Loss

Jones has implemented nine changes to the starting fifteen, aiming to reverse the momentum from the previous week's heavy loss at Twickenham. The front row has seen complete alteration, while the back row sees Jack Cornelsen move from the base of the scrum to the second row. These tactical shifts are designed to bolster the team's physical presence and stability in the set pieces.

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In the backs, Shinya Komura takes over the fly-half jersey from Riku Kitahara, who is dropped to the bench. The fullback position also sees a shift, with Kazuma Ueda moving from the wing to start at fullback, replacing Kippei Ishida. Additionally, the center pairing has been completely revamped, featuring Jisu Lee and Charlie Lawrence as the new midfield duo.

Stakeholder Positions and Squad Details

Coach Eddie Jones has placed his trust in a refreshed pack and backline to face the Scottish challenge at Murrayfield. The starting lineup includes Takuro Matsunaga at fullback, with Kazuma Ueda and Jisu Lee in the midfield. Naoto Saito, serving as co-captain alongside Warner Dearns, will orchestrate the attack from nine.

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The front row is anchored by Sojiro Otsuka and Ryosuke Iwaihara, with Kenji Sato at hooker. The second row sees Warner Dearns and Jack Cornelsen leading the charge, while the flankers are composed of Kanji Shimokawa and Ben Gunter. Faulua Makisi rounds out the forwards as the number eight, providing a strong ball-carrying option in the loose.

On the bench, prop Taufa Latu, who was born in Tonga, is listed as a replacement and is in line to make his test debut for Japan. The other reserves include Mamoru Harada, Yota Kamimori, Michael Stolberg, Ruan Botha, Tiennan Costley, Shinobu Fujiwara, and Riku Kitahara, offering Jones extensive options for impact substitutions.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

The changes reflect the high stakes of the Nations Championship, where every point matters in the global standings. Japan must now regroup quickly to compete against a formidable Scottish side at Murrayfield. The performance of the new lineup will be closely watched as the team seeks to rebuild confidence after the setback in London.

With the match scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2026, all eyes will be on how these nine changes impact the team's cohesion and effectiveness. The result in Edinburgh will be crucial for Japan's ambitions in the tournament, requiring precise execution from the newly adjusted starting XV.