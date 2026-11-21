Kira's death leaves May as Japan's sole captive sea otter. With imports halted and breeding difficult, experts urge improved welfare standards to secure the species' future in captivity.

Japan is now home to just one captive sea otter, May, following the death of her companion Kira at Toba Aquarium in early November. The 22-year-old female May, who had lived with the 18-year-old Kira since March 2021, is now the sole representative of an endangered species in Japanese captivity. The total number of sea otter s in Japanese facilities has plummeted from a peak of 122 in 1994 to a single individual, marking a significant decline for conservation efforts in the region.

Captivity Numbers Plunge to Historic Low

The departure of Kira highlights a decades-long struggle to maintain sea otter populations in Japanese institutions. While the global wild sea otter population is estimated to have ranged between 150,000 and 300,000 in the early 18th century, it suffered a catastrophic drop due to intensive hunting for their valuable fur. Although international conservation initiatives helped numbers recover in subsequent years, the International Union for Conservation of Nature classified the species as endangered in 2000, reflecting ongoing threats.

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Japans captive sea otter numbers have faced persistent challenges, primarily driven by difficulties in breeding and restrictive import laws. The last major influx of animals occurred decades ago, and with imports currently halted, the facility has no easy pathway to replenish its stock. This stagnation means that May is not just a rare attraction but the final living link to a once-thriving captive community that once numbered over a hundred animals.

US Regulations Halt New Imports

A major barrier to restoring the captive population lies in strict United States regulations governing the export of marine mammals. Yoko Mitani, a professor of marine mammalogy at Kyoto University, explained that Japan cannot easily bring in new animals because American screening processes demand high standards. These requirements include mandatory sterilization to prevent breeding, enclosures that meet minimum size specifications, and comprehensive educational programming designed to inform the public.

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Facilities wishing to import sea otters must first renovate their infrastructure and improve their approaches to animal conservation and welfare to satisfy these criteria. Mitani noted that without meeting these US-imposed standards, Japanese aquariums cannot receive new shipments. This regulatory hurdle effectively freezes the captive population at its current low level, leaving institutions like Toba Aquarium to manage the health and well-being of their existing stock without external genetic or numerical support.

Rescue Dilemmas and Public Duty

The situation extends beyond existing facilities to include rescued animals, which face uncertain futures if no suitable housing is available. Mitani warned that sea otters rescued as babies often cannot survive if returned to the wild. In cases where no facility can take them in, euthanasia may be the only option. Regions such as Alaska actively seek facilities willing to accept these orphans, with some institutions in Europe and the Middle East stepping in to provide care.

For visitors to Toba Aquarium, the loss of Kira serves as a poignant reminder of the value of the remaining animal. Approximately 250 people lined up before the gates opened on the day public viewing of May resumed, about a week after Kira's death. Yume Abiru, a 19-year-old university student from Kawasaki near Tokyo, expressed her sadness, stating, I loved Kira-chan so much. I hope May-chan stays healthy although she is already quite old.

Urgent Call for Conservation Awareness

Experts emphasize that the current situation underscores the urgent need for improved welfare standards in Japanese aquariums. Mitani urged visitors to recognize that May and other animals are displayed not merely for entertainment but to help the public understand natural habitats and ecosystems. She highlighted that opportunities to see May are precious because she is the only one left in captivity and is already elderly.

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As May continues to age, the responsibility falls on institutions and visitors to appreciate her presence while advocating for better conservation practices. The decline from 122 captive animals in 1994 to a single individual in 2024 illustrates the fragility of the species in human care. Without successful breeding programs or the ability to import new animals under current regulations, May's well-being remains a singular focus for Japanese marine conservationists and the public alike.