Japan's Takaichi Calls for Asian Resilience and Autonomy in Hanoi Address

During a visit to Vietnam, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged Asian nations to build resilience and self-determination, reaffirming Japan's role in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. The speech highlighted shared concerns over China's territorial claims and the need for diversified economic and security partnerships.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi emphasized the need for Asian nations to strengthen their resilience and autonomy in shaping their future during a visit to Hanoi on May 2, 2026.

Addressing a university audience, Takaichi reaffirmed Japan's commitment to fostering a global order rooted in freedom, openness, diversity, inclusiveness, and the rule of law. She underscored the importance of these principles in an era marked by escalating geopolitical tensions and rapid technological advancements. Takaichi's remarks came against the backdrop of shared concerns between Japan and Vietnam over China's territorial claims in the East and South China Seas.

Both nations have sought to diversify their economic and security partnerships to mitigate potential disruptions from US-led trade policies. However, Vietnam's traditional 'bamboo diplomacy'—aimed at maintaining balanced relations with all major powers—contrasts with Japan's increasingly strained ties with Beijing. The Japanese premier's choice of Vietnam as the venue for her foreign policy speech was notable, given the country's strategic significance in the Indo-Pacific region.

The 'free and open Indo-Pacific' strategy, initially proposed by Takaichi's predecessor Shinzo Abe and later endorsed by the United States and its allies, aims to counterbalance China's growing influence. Beijing has repeatedly criticized the initiative, accusing Japan of fostering bloc confrontation. Takaichi's address highlighted the risks of over-reliance on a single country for critical supplies, advocating for a level playing field in trade and open maritime routes to sustain regional supply chains.

Her stance reflects Japan's longstanding hawkish position on China, which was further evident in her November 2025 remarks suggesting potential military intervention to prevent a Chinese takeover of Taiwan. This provoked a strong response from Beijing, including the summoning of Japan's ambassador and the imposition of trade restrictions. During her visit, Takaichi met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and President To Lam, both of whom expressed a commitment to advancing bilateral ties.

The two nations signed six agreements covering technology, climate preparedness, and information and communication, while also pledging to enhance security cooperation. They reaffirmed the importance of resolving disputes in the South China Sea through peaceful means, in accordance with international law. Takaichi's visit underscored Japan's strategic focus on Vietnam as a key partner in promoting regional stability and economic resilience amid ongoing global challenges





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Japan-Vietnam Relations Indo-Pacific Strategy China Territorial Claims Geopolitical Tensions Economic Resilience

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