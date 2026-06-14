Japan Stage Late Comeback to Draw 2-2 with Netherlands in World Cup Group F Thriller

In a dramatic Group F match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Japan fought back from a deficit twice to secure a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands. Daichi Kamada's 88th-minute deflection earned Hajime Moriyasu's side a valuable point after goals from Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville had put the Dutch ahead.

Japan displayed remarkable resilience at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as they fought back twice to secure a hard-earned 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in a thrilling Group F encounter at the massive Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The match, played before a vibrant crowd that included a significant contingent of passionate Japanese supporters, provided a showcase of attacking football and defensive determination. The first half was a cagey affair with both teams feeling each other out, but the game exploded into life after the interval with a series of goals that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

In the end, a late deflection off Daichi Kamada in the 88th minute earned Japan a precious point that leaves their qualification hopes alive and well, while the Netherlands will feel a sense of frustration at allowing their lead to slip away twice. The result highlights the competitive balance of Group F and sets the stage for a decisive final round of matches. The opening forty-five minutes were characterized by cautious probing and several key defensive interventions.

Japan's goalkeeper, Zion Suzuki, was called into action early, tipping a powerful header from Donyell Malen over the bar after three minutes. Hiroki Ito's robust defending repeatedly quelled Dutch forays, and from a subsequent corner, Suzuki made another important save before Shogo Taniguchi cleared the danger. As the half wore on, Japan grew into the game. Keito Nakamura, a constant threat with his movement, dragged a shot wide after a incisive cross from Ritsu Doan.

Shortly after, substitute forward Ayase Ueda struck the side netting, and in stoppage time, Suzuki held another Malen header, ensuring the sides went in level at the break. The second half began with a surge of Dutch energy that was rewarded in the 51st minute. A free kick from Tijjani Reijnders was initially headed clear by Doan, but the ball found its way to Frenkie de Jong, who played a quick pass to Ryan Gravenberch.

Gravenberch's cross was met by his Liverpool clubmate Virgil van Dijk, who rose highest and headed the ball inside the post to put the Netherlands ahead. Japan's response was swift and superb. Just six minutes later, Takefusa Kubo worked his way to the byline and cut the ball back into the area. Nakamura controlled and fired a shot that took a deflection and squirmed past Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to level the score.

The Dutch would not be deterred and regained their lead in the 64th minute. Crysencio Summerville, the West Ham United winger, received the ball on the edge of the area and curled a beautifully placed left-footed shot around Suzuki into the bottom corner. Japan again fought back, with Kubo shooting over the bar.

Then, with two minutes of normal time remaining, substitute Koki Ogawa powered a header towards goal which struck Kamada, deflecting unpredictably and leaving Verbruggen helpless. The late equalizer sparked jubilant celebrations among the Japanese players and their travelling fans, who applauded the team's never-say-die attitude after the final whistle





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Japan Vs Netherlands Group F Daichi Kamada Virgil Van Dijk Crysencio Summerville Dallas Stadium World Cup Draw Comeback

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