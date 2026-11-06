Japan to Launch Cyber Rescue Team on Nov 6 with 10 Billion Yen Emergency Package

Japan will launch a cyber rescue team on Nov 6 as part of an emergency package initially funded with 10 billion yen. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the measures after dozens of businesses reported hacks and possible client data leaks.

Japan will launch a cyber rescue team on Nov 6 as part of an emergency countermeasures package to address a surge in hacking incidents and possible client data leaks at dozens of businesses.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the package on Friday, saying it includes security countermeasures partly through the use of AI, strengthened investigation systems, and reinforced support for victims and measures to prevent the spread of damage. Takaichi told her ministers, In light of the current situation involving increasingly serious cyberattacks, all ministers present today have put their heads together to formulate an emergency countermeasures package.

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10 Billion Yen Funding For Cyber Rescue Team

The package would initially be funded by 10 billion yen, or about 63 million US dollars, available in the government budget. Takaichi said the overall cost would likely be higher and asked her finance minister to figure out how to free up funds for the entire plan. Media reports said the package includes the creation of a cyber rescue team made up of both government and private sector experts.

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The government will set up a secretariat within the current fiscal year to coordinate the deployment of the rescue team when support needs are particularly acute, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun daily, Jiji Press and other reports. Takaichi did not specifically mention the cyber rescue team in her public remarks, but said mobilisation was needed to keep up with the speed of cyberattacks in the AI era.

Even at this very moment, incidents of unauthorised access and information leaks are occurring one after another, having a major impact on the lives of our citizens and on corporate activities, she said. Let us mobilise the full capabilities of the government to strengthen our nation's overall capacity to respond. A Top Gun Talent Team of specialists will also be deployed this month to simulate attacks in a push to boost security, Jiji Press reported.

Top Government Spokesman Outlines Cyber Resilience Strategy

The team will test defences as part of the broader effort to improve cyber resilience. Top government spokesman Minoru Kihara told reporters on Nov 5 that the measures will be the first step towards transitioning to a society that meets the world's top standards of cyber resilience. The package will be one that prevents damage from occurring as much as possible, and, if damage does occur, is able to respond immediately, he said.

Takaichi's office confirmed her Cabinet will hold a ministerial meeting on cybersecurity on Nov 6, the same day the cyber rescue team is expected to be announced. The government's push comes after dozens of businesses reported unauthorised access to their systems and potential leaks of client data in recent weeks. Hacks and data breaches have ballooned worldwide, with AI's ability to find previously unknown ways to break into computer systems in the global spotlight.

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Chinese AI Tool Artex Linked To Recent Japanese Hacks

Chinese artificial intelligence cybersecurity tool Artex was used in several recent hacks of Japanese companies, an information security arm of Japanese IT firm GMO Internet Group Inc said last month. Takaichi, who attended a joint press announcement with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Oct 28, has vowed to take action following the wave of incidents.

The emergency package aims to prevent damage from occurring as much as possible and to respond immediately if damage does occur, officials said.