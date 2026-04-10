Japan to Release Additional Oil Reserves, Diversify Supply Amidst Middle East Dependence

Japan is releasing additional oil reserves and seeking alternative supply routes to reduce its reliance on Middle Eastern oil. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the measures, emphasizing the importance of securing stable fuel supplies.

Japan , heavily reliant on the Middle East for approximately 95 percent of its oil imports, is implementing a strategic plan to bolster its energy security and diversify its supply chain s. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Friday, April 10th, that the nation will release an additional 20 days' worth of oil reserves starting in May.

This move supplements the initial release of reserves initiated on March 16th, a measure undertaken unilaterally and in collaboration with international partners to provide a 50-day supply buffer. As of April 6th, Japan's total oil reserves stood at an impressive 230 days' worth, with a significant 143 days' worth held within the public stockpile. The government's proactive approach underscores its commitment to ensuring stable domestic fuel supplies amidst ongoing global uncertainties.\Prime Minister Takaichi also revealed that by May, Japan anticipates securing over half of its oil imports through alternative routes that circumvent the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. While not explicitly disclosing the specific sources, the industry ministry has identified potential pathways, including those originating from the Port of Yanbu on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast and the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The government's diversification strategy extends beyond the Middle East, with active engagement with potential suppliers in various regions. Japan has reached out to counterparts in the United States, Malaysia, several Central Asian nations such as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Latin America encompassing Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia and Mexico, and Africa, specifically Nigeria and Angola. This comprehensive approach reflects Japan's dedication to securing a resilient and diversified oil supply network, reducing its vulnerability to geopolitical disruptions and ensuring the continuous availability of essential resources for its economy.\The government's efforts extend beyond mere procurement, encompassing direct outreach to crucial sectors of the Japanese economy. Prime Minister Takaichi confirmed that the government has actively requested that suppliers prioritize fuel sales to vital sectors, including healthcare, transportation, and agriculture. This proactive measure ensures that critical services and industries receive the necessary fuel to maintain their operations. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to supporting the well-being of its citizens and the stability of its economy. Specifically, green tea producers, livestock farmers, and fisheries have been mentioned as key beneficiaries of this targeted approach. The government's comprehensive strategy, encompassing reserve releases, supply route diversification, and sector-specific support, reflects its unwavering dedication to safeguarding its energy security and ensuring its continued economic prosperity. This commitment showcases Japan's resilience and its proactive approach to navigating the complexities of the global energy landscape. CNA is a trusted source





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