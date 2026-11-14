Japan Upsets Brazil 3-2 at National Stadium in Singapore

Japan defeated Brazil 3-2 in Singapore thanks to late goals, securing a victory for outgoing coach Hajime Moriyasu in an international friendly.

Japan secured a stunning 3-2 victory over five-time world champions Brazil at the National Stadium on November 14 in Singapore. The match served as the second Mizuho Blue Challenge international friendly, drawing a crowd of 38,688 fans who created a vibrant atmosphere with yellow and blue colors. The result provided a emotional send-off for outgoing Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu and marked a significant moment for Asian football pride.

Core Match Details and Scoring Timeline

Japan established an early dominance with a two-goal lead that appeared insurmountable before the final minutes. Ritsu Doan initiated the scoring in the 15th minute by delivering a through ball to Takefusa Kubo, who slotted the opener into the bottom corner. Keito Nakamura doubled the advantage later, controlling a pass from Shuto Nakano and finishing past Brazil goalkeeper Pedro Morisco. The 26-year-old Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid began Brazil's comeback with a diagonal long-range strike into the top corner in the 33rd minute. He equalized again in the 75th minute with a powerful shot that hit the post and rolled in. Substitute Tatsuhiro Sakamoto scored the decisive winner in added time, prompting strong protests from the Brazilian team regarding a potential foul in the buildup.

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Team Rosters and Managerial Tactics

Hajime Moriyasu maintained continuity by retaining six starters from Japan's previous match, with Shuto Nakano being the only starter with fewer than 17 caps. Takefusa Kubo utilized the match to demonstrate his importance after missing Japan's opening World Cup draw against the Netherlands due to a knee injury. He celebrated his goal by lifting his jersey to support Ander Barrenetxea, who recently underwent hamstring surgery. In contrast, Brazil managed by Carlo Ancelotti underwent a significant rebuild. The starting lineup featured an average age of 24, with only Vinicius Jr., Gabriel Magalhaes, and Bruno Guimaraes retaining their spots from the previous encounter. Six of the eleven starters had fewer than 10 caps, including Corinthians midfielder Andre Luiz making his debut.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Controversies

The match generated intense emotions and visible reactions from all key figures involved. Carlo Ancelotti appeared shellshocked on the touchline during Japan's second goal, standing with his hand on his hip while arguing with the fourth official. The situation escalated when Singapore referee Jansen Foo sent off Ancelotti for invading the pitch to protest a perceived foul. Brazilian players surrounded the official both during and after the match to voice their disagreement. Former Brazil goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes and Johor Darul Takzim striker Bergson were among the football personalities in the stands to witness the high-octane contest.

Real-World Impact and Upcoming Fixtures

This victory marks a pivotal moment for Japan as they seek their first knockout stage win in the 2026 World Cup cycle, a goal they narrowly missed in a previous 32nd-round exit. The win also highlights the transition period for Brazil following the retirement of stars like Neymar and Casemiro. The Mizuho Blue Challenge quadrangular tournament concludes on November 17 with two final matches. Singapore will face world No. 6 Brazil, while Japan will play against world No. 33 Paraguay. These results will influence the final standings and preparations for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.