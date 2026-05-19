Japanese and Singaporean researchers identify a new box jellyfish species in Singapore's waters

Scientists from Tohoku University and the National University of Singapore have found a previously undiscovered species of box jellyfish in Singapore's waters. This discovery sheds new light on marine biodiversity in the region.

Scientists discover new box jellyfish species in Singapore waters, boosting marine biodiversity understanding Japanese and Singaporean researchers have identified a unique box jellyfish species in Singapore's waters, advancing knowledge of marine biodiversity in the region.

The team's findings on the new species were published in the Raffles Bulletin of Zoology. The species, named C. blakangmati, was discovered in waters around Sentosa Island and inspired its ominous scientific name due to its previous reputation as ' Pulau Blakang Mati' (Island of Death Behind). A genetic analysis revealed that this box jellyfish was a new species, not previously known to coexist with Chironex yamaguchii.

The research team focused on visible anatomical differences and perradial lappets to distinguish the species. Danwei Huang from the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum at NUS highlighted the new discovery as providing new insights into the highly venomous, active swimming box jellyfish. Genting Singapore's 1QFY2026 revenue decreased by 3% YoY to $607.6 million, but earnings plummeted by 55% to $65.2 million, due to higher costs





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Box Jellyfish Species Marine Biodiversity Sentosa Island Chironex Yamaguchii Active Swimmers Murtabak

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singaporean Woman Sparks Online Debate on Love vs. Wealth After Decade-Old DecisionA woman's reflection on choosing love over wealth has sparked diverse online opinions, with debates centering on the balance between emotional fulfillment and financial security in relationships.

Read more »

Singaporean Struggles: A Man Shares His Harsh Realities and the Pursuit of Hope through 'Trading'.A Redditor shares his struggles with joblessness, friends distancing, and a lack of own housing. He also discusses his experiences with 'trading' and the challenges he faces.

Read more »

DayOne Prepares For a Dual IPO in Singapore and the USDayOne, a global data centre operator located in Singapore, is weighing a two-country initial public offering (IPO), with plans for Singapore and the US, though the Singapore plans are not yet finalized. The plans came about as the firm considered a sole listing in New York but was influenced by Singaporean stock market officials to consider co-listing.

Read more »

Singaporean Father Reconsiders FIRE Goals After Welcoming BabyA 30-year-old Singaporean, previously focused on Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE), now realizes that parenthood has shifted his priorities towards baby-related expenses and spending more time with family.

Read more »