Gyu-Kaku to close last Singapore outlet at CHIJMES on Nov 15 after two decades

Japanese barbecue chain Gyu-Kaku will shut its final Singapore restaurant at CHIJMES on Nov 15, 2026, ending more than two decades of operations here after a string of closures in 2025 and 2026.

Japanese barbecue chain Gyu-Kaku will close its last remaining Singapore outlet at CHIJMES, with its final day of operations set for Nov 15, 2026. The closure ends the yakiniku chain's presence in Singapore after more than two decades.

The restaurant announced the permanent closure in a statement on Tuesday, Nov 3. It said: It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of Gyu-Kaku Chijmes, with our last day of operation on Sunday, 15 November 2026. Gyu-Kaku thanked customers for their support over the years. The chain said: To all our valued customers, thank you for being part of our journey.

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Your continued patronage, loyalty, and support over the years have made every moment truly special. All rewards under the chain's rewards programme can still be redeemed until Nov 15, Gyu-Kaku said in its Nov 3 statement. Checks by The Straits Times on the restaurant's website showed the CHIJMES outlet in City Hall was its last remaining location in Singapore. The CHIJMES closure follows the shuttering of at least four other Gyu-Kaku outlets in 2026.

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Wave of 2026 Store Closures

The VivoCity outlet closed on Sept 28, The Star Vista in Buona Vista closed on May 1, Kinex mall in Paya Lebar closed on March 31, and Punggol's Waterway Point mall closed on March 9. In a Sept 22 social media post announcing the VivoCity closure, the chain said it was saying goodbye to that location while inviting diners to continue enjoying the yakiniku experience at its other Gyu-Kaku outlet at CHIJMES.

The 2026 closures continue a downsizing from the year before. In 2025, Gyu-Kaku Singapore bowed out of several locations, shuttering its branches at UE Square Mall in June, The Centrepoint in August, and Novena Square in September. Gyu-Kaku is known for its Japanese-style yakiniku, where diners grill their own meat at the table. It offers a selection of beef cuts, including Japanese wagyu, alongside pork, seafood and other dishes.

Two Decades of Gyu-Kaku End

Founded in Japan in 1996, the brand has expanded internationally, with restaurants in markets including the United States, Hong Kong and Indonesia. Gyu-Kaku did not state a reason for the closure of its final Singapore restaurant. Fans of the Japanese barbecue chain have until Nov 15 to enjoy one last meal at its CHIJMES restaurant before it closes permanently. The closure brings an end to its operations here after more than two decades.